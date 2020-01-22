All-Ireland minor champions return as David Power names 38-man Tipperary football panel

New Tipperary football manager David Power has named a 38-man panel for their League campaign.

As well as Michael Quinlivan, regular starters Liam McGrath, Liam Casey, and Josh Keane have decided to go travelling for the year, while defender Shane O’Connell can’t commit.

Paudie Feehan (travelling) and Paul Maher, who has thrown his lot in with Liam Sheedy’s senior hurlers, are also unavailable.

In their place, the 2011 All-Ireland Minor winning manager welcomes back a number of stars of that triumph over Dublin who haven’t since made the step up to senior level.

Colman Kennedy, who scored the winning goal in that final, and Greg Henry both spent time in America on soccer scholarships and played in the League of Ireland with Limerick FC and Cobh Ramblers respectively, but have now joined Power’s panel.

Kennedy is joined by six Commercials teammates, including his two bothers Conal and Jack.

Conor Sweeney has been made captain for 2020, with Steven O’Brien acting as vice-captain, as they prepare for their Division 3 opener against Down on Sunday.

Tipperary SF panel

Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan

Paddy Dalton – Arravale Rovers

Donagh Leahy – Arravale Rovers

Steven O’Brien – Ballina

Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

Philip Austin – Borrisokane

Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials

Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

Tommy Nolan – Drom & Inch

Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Dean McEnroe – JK Brackens

Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

Greg Henry – Killenaule

Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Brendan Martin – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

Joseph Nyland – Loughmore-Castleiney

Liam Treacy – Loughmore Castleiney

Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers

Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers

Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers

Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

Liam Fahey – Rockwell Rovers

Alan Moloney – Rockwell Rovers

Dean Carew – Upperchurch-Drombane