It is reported that all the tables and seats have been reserved for the Dublin pubs which will be reopening next week.

About 450 pubs in the capital are due to open on Monday as part of the alleviation of Covid-19 social restrictions.

They can only serve alcoholic drinks unless they order a meal costing at least € 9, and people will not be allowed to stay for more than an hour and three quarters in the pub.

Donal O’Keeffe, of the Licensed Publishers Association, said members have to take reservations because there will be a limit on the number of people who can be admitted.