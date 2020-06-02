All Android 11 Beta news uncovered after Google mistakenly sends update to some users

The beta of Android 11 was going to be presented tomorrow, June 3, although Google decided at the last moment to postpone it as it was not “time to celebrate”. There is no new date, althoughSome users have already received the update to Android 11 on their Pixel phones.

It is not the first time that Google sends the Android update by mistake a few days before, and thanks to this early shipment we have been able to know some of the news of the first beta of Android 11 that were not present in the previous Developer Preview.





Application tips in the dock

One of the most curious novelties of Android 11 beta is the suggestion of applications, which is increasingly spread by the operating system. If these suggestions were at the top of the application launcher in the past, they can now appear directly in the dock.

It is optional, but if you activate it, it means that Android will fill the gaps you have in the dock with suggested applications, in the same way that the suggestions in the application drawer work. These suggestions are based on routines of mobile use, so they can change during the day.

Media player in Quick Settings

In Android 11 Beta it is possible to include a kind of widget for the control of multimedia playback directly in the quick settings. Is about an option for developers Although it was already present in the first Developer Preview, it has now been renamed and is called Media Resumption (media resume)

Options for bubbles

Notifications in floating bubbles to the Facebook Messenger are going to become a standard in Android 11, although the previous Developer Previews did not give you much control over them. In the first Beta of Android 11 a section is included for the bubbles directly in the notification settings.

For now this settings menu doesn’t have much inside except a bubble animation and a master switch to enable or disable notifications on floating bubbles. Possibly later a list will be included with the applications that have this type of bubbles activated.

More icon shapes

One of the novelties of Android 11 Developer Preview 4 were the new shapes for the icons and, apparently, it will not end there. In the first beta of Android 11 are added three new shapes for icons difficult to qualify. Internally they receive the name of ship, rectified conical and pebble, although I personally prefer to call them egg, stop sign and three stacked tires.

Improvements to random MAC addresses

While Android 10 already included random MAC addresses for Wi-Fi connections, the first beta of Android 11 adds a new developer option called Enhanced MAC Address Randomization for Wi-Fi. In the text that accompanies the option, it is explained that when activated, the device’s MAC address will change every time you connect to a network that has MAC address scrambling enabled.

Shutdown menu customization

The shutdown menu will do much more than turn off the phone. If you activate it, you can use the shutdown menu to control home automation devices or include for quick access credit cards, boarding passes and the like.