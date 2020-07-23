Latest newsTop Stories
AlertCops already allows reporting ‘hate crimes’, do you know how to report them?

By Brian Adam
AlertCops is the official app of the State Security Forces and Bodies that we can carry in our pockets and that not only serves to keep the different members of the family under control in case of emergencies (Guardian mode), but It has a whole rosary of options to report crimes that could be being committed in real-time.

And it is that in the last twelve months, its functions have been completed since the initial version, which, although not as deep and complete, did offer an idea of ​​where its growth was going to go. And with the latest update, it seems clear that from the Police themselves, they want us to be more concrete than ever when reporting any incident.

Hate Crimes button now available

With that new button credo on the main page of the app, users can now report all hate crimes that we may be attending in real-time. These incidents are defined by the Ministry of the Interior itself as those that are committed with “racist, anti-Semitic or other references and ideology, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, illness or disability”.

AlertCops now allows reporting of hate crimes.

In this way, and after the incidents experienced in the USA after the murder of George Floyd, our authorities decide to include specific access for this type of problem which, unfortunately, are still common in many parts of the world. In this way, and in the face of an incident that is occurring, law enforcement officers can intervene to avoid major problems.

To report a hate crime with AlertCops we simply have to have the app updated to version 5.2.0 and, on the main page, select the new button. Thence you will go to another screen where it is necessary to document in some way what we are reporting, either through a photo, a set of them or a video. Even so, the app offers the possibility of not sending any graphic element if, for any reason (for example, the violence of the situation) we cannot obtain a graphic proof.

The app allows us, then, two ways to contact the Police: one through a chat, and the other with a call. Yes, Before reporting something that is not considered a hate crime, AlertCops itself offers us relevant information, in case what we are seeing does not conform to what is generally considered an attack on beliefs, races, ideology, etc. from another person. Only if we are sure, we will have to take the next step of reporting.

