The Gardaí are warning dog owners to keep them under control in light of the recent attacks on sheep.

Gardaí have reported that they have received fifty reports since March of sheep attacks in locations around the country. In one case in Co Leitrim, a dog killed seven sheep.

The dog owner had to pay the farmer for the loss and the dog was put to death.

Another case in Co. Meath involved two dogs killing six sheep and stealing two more.

Inspector-General James White said people could be prosecuted if their dogs attack other animals.

People could be sentenced to a month in prison and a fine of € 600.

United Farmers of Ireland said the amount of attacks happening shows that many dog ​​owners are not responsible for their pets.