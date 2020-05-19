Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

By Brian Adam
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua

The Airports Council International (ACI) urged at its headquarters for Latin America and the Caribbean in Panama to adopt harmonized measures, which also consider terminals, for the reactivation of air transport and facing its worst crisis in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael Echevarne, general director of ACI LAC (for Latin America and the Caribbean), expressed in a telephone interview with Xinhua the interest that the measures adopted at this juncture are common. According to the expert, for this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be at least 50%, which represents 340 million fewer passengers than last year and that at least US will not enter. $ 5 billion.

"In this sense we are working, as airports, as airlines," said the executive, with experience in airport companies in Europe, Australasia and the Middle East, and who arrived in Panama last February to succeed in office at the ACI to Javier Martínez.

The ACI highlights that it is the global commercial representative of airports in the world and that it has 1,960 member air terminals in 176 countries, including 270 from 34 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and that manage 95 percent of air traffic in the region.

Echevarne explained that Latin America has the world's largest percentage of airports managed by private companies, in which model the Tocumen International Airport in the Panamanian capital is an exception.

The director in the ACI region, while acknowledging the impact of most flights being closed, noted that airports are still open and that runways must continue to operate. He explained that there are still cargo flights. According to the executive, between 80 percent and 85% of an airport's revenue is related to passenger operations.

"The (airline) companies say that they are not receiving money and that they cannot pay, but if they do not pay the airport, they will not be able to survive either," Echevarne said.

He noted, with respect to the airlines' request in this regard, that it is not a matter of not paying the landing fee. “It's like saying getting on the plane for free, because you have to pay for the cost of the operation. What interests us is that the air transport is reactivated ”, he insisted. Echevarne explained that around 430,000 people work in all the activities that take place within airports in Latin America and the Caribbean, and that they are diverse, since they are not only related to the landing and take-off of aircraft.

The general director of ACI LAC specified that the message that is being given is that people are not going to get infected by going to the airport or airlines, because workers are going to be protected, social distancing protocols are going to be followed, and we are going to talk about facial recognition technology to protect health. He added that the idea is to present these proposals to governments for making a coordinated decision.

Echevarne said they are asking governments to allow cash to be able to pay what needs to be paid, and to extend the years of the concession in order to recover what has been lost due to this crisis. He admitted that it is necessary to rethink the waiting time with a passenger, as they cannot force the level of service to be the same when the activity is resumed.

