Monday, May 11, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

AirPods Studio may be Apple's first over-ear headphones

By Brian Adam
3
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AirPods Studio may be Apple's first over-ear headphones

For several weeks now, several rumors have chased that Apple is working on its own brand of over-ear headphones, as reported by the well-known leaker Jon Prosser. The next headphones from the Cupertino company should be marketed under the name "AirPods Studio" and they won't be cheap.

The price is expected to be around $ 349. Apple has long been involved in the development of new models for the headphone market, but until now, it has focused on products such as Airpods, comfortable to wear and easily transportable inside the pockets. The AirPods Pro are among the most performing and most requested Bluetooth headphones by users.

All other types, including headband headphones, have been developed under the Beats brand, acquired for several years. If these rumors were confirmed, it would be the first model of headphones branded directly by the Cupertino company.

The most interesting peculiarity, at the moment, of the new over-the-ear headphones is that they can be customized according to users' tastes, with different colors and interchangeable parts to choose from.

The user will thus be able to select the perfect combination for a training session or the ideal combination for his outfit for work or leisure. We have no other information available, but very soon there may be important news.

Jon Prosser, in recent days, has also leaked new information on the upcoming Apple TV 4K, which could appear on the market very soon.

