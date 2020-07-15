Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
AirPods Pro in super offer on eBay: they cost less than 200 Euros!

By Brian Adam
AirPods Pro in super offer on eBay: they cost less than 200 Euros!

Super eBay offers for AirPods Pro. In fact, Apple’s in-ear wireless headphones are available at one of the lowest prices on the web and can be purchased for less than 200 Euros, for a discount of almost 100 Euros compared to the list price.

In this case, the headphones are available at 199.99 Euros, compared to € 279.90 in the price list. The discount is therefore really full-bodied and represents an excellent opportunity for those who intend to take home the earphones of the Cupertino company that with iOS 14 will also gain spatial audio.

The seller is Yeppoon, who has 99.2% positive feedback compared to over 127 thousand user reviews. Fast home delivery is also guaranteed between tomorrow, Tuesday 14 July 2020, and Wednesday 15 July. Shipping is scheduled for today if you pay within minutes of writing this news.

They are payments accepted with PayPal and Maestro, Visa and Mastercard, as well as PostePay. There is also a 30-day repayment time, with the return costs borne by the buyer. As always, there is also the eBay customer guarantee which guarantees a full refund if the ordered item is not received.

