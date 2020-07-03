AirPods Pro, Amazon’s super offer continues: almost 70 Euro savings!

Continue the price reduction for AirPods Pro on Amazon. A few days after the first news, in fact, we discover that Apple’s wireless headphones can still be brought home at the lowest price ever.

AirPods Pro in fact, they are available at 212 Euros, compared to 279 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 67 Euros, equal to 24%.

We summarize in general the technical specifications of the headphones: in fact, compared to the classic AirPods they are characterized by a in-ear design with noise cancellation to immerse users in the sound and the transparency mode that allows you to listen to the surrounding world. In addition, thanks to the three-size pads (which can also be purchased separately on the Apple website), they automatically adapt the sound to the ears, with adaptive equalization. They are also resistant to water and sweat, an aspect that makes them perfectly suitable for training sessions. The charging case is also wireless and guarantees over 24 hours of autonomy, but also includes the quick activation of Siri with the Hey Siri command.

With the new iOS 14 operating systemFurthermore, the experience of AirPods Pro will be enriched with Spatial Audio, which we have had the opportunity to talk about on these pages.

Home delivery is handled by Amazon and guaranteed in a few days.