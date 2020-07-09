Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Airpods 3 will be more similar to Airpods Pro, you know what?

By Brian Adam
Apple is very friendly to clearly differentiate its different ranges, making it clear what is more expensive and what is cheaper. And as far as the Airpods are concerned, it seems that their characteristic design could be put aside to more closely resemble the “Pro” models that it has been selling since last year. You know, shorter headphones with more pronounced shapes.

The thing is, if nothing changes, later this year or the first half of 2021 a new generation of Airpods awaits us, the third, which according to analysts will be very different from what we have seen so far. This has been said, at least, by one of the most reputed experts in the “Apple universe”, Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually guesses at a very high percentage everything that he predicts about the apple brand.

More “Pro” design than normal

Thus, the technology expert has foreseen that future Airpods 3 will be much more similar in design to Airpods Pro that was released last year. The goal is to unify the “mounting technologies” of both headsets to unify them and thus achieve a similar “form factor” in both models.

EFE

This information is not new and a few weeks ago, Ming-Chi Kuo himself went out to the media to talk about what Apple was preparing in the field of wireless helmets: a third-generation that will modify what was seen in the first two and a progressive approach towards the shapes of the “Pro” models. Now, that this happens does not mean that we are dealing with a Lite version of the most expensive headphones, but rather the unification towards a more coherent design within the entire range.

In this way, those from Cupertino would keep the two models well-differentiated leaving the noise-cancelling technologies, the pads and other premium elements for the Airpods Pro, and taking the characteristics of normal Airpods to encapsulate them within a compact body.

Behind these movements, there is nothing but a very clear plan from Apple that seeks to boost sales of its Airpods in the short term. How ?, since removing the Earpods from the boxes of the new iPhone 12 so that all potential users end up making the jump to any of the existing generations of their wireless helmets. Although, today, it does not even seem that such a decision will improve the popularity and sales success of a gadget that is copied and plagiarized by all the companies on the planet.

