Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle crew accuses French government of denying quarantine The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. / Reuters The first cases were detected in March but the flagship continued its mission until Sunday and has already infected more than half of its sailors.

“It is a matter that keeps me awake every night.” The French Minister of the Armies, Florence Parly, recognized this Friday the gravity of the situation lived on board the Charles de Gaulle nuclear aircraft carrier, where more than half of the crew have tested positive for Covid-19. Two investigations – one epidemiological and the other on the control decisions that were made – have been launched to clarify how and when the contamination occurred, but the Government denies any negligence or attempted dissimulation, as some sailors have hinted.

The Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the French Navy, left on January 21 for a three-month mission that had to be shortened when an increasing number of infections were detected. On Sunday, he arrived at his base in Toulon, near Marseille, where the entire crew has been quarantined in various centers belonging to the navy. Of the 1,767 sailors sailing on the aircraft carrier and the 200 on the accompanying frigate, «1,081 have tested positive“Parly revealed this Friday before the Defense Commission of the National Assembly. Of these, “545 have symptoms and are under close medical supervision”, 24 are hospitalized and one of them is in intensive care.

At the moment it is not clear how and when the first contagion occurred. At the start of its mission, the aircraft carrier was deployed in the eastern Mediterranean to participate in ‘Operation Chammal’, the French part of the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State in the Middle East. During this stage of the trip a single stop was made, from February 21 to 26, in Limassol, Cyprus. From there he went to the North Atlantic and the North Sea to participate in various multinational exercises -among others, they were escorted by the Spanish frigate Blas de Lezo, and made another stopover, this time in Brest, between March 13 and 16 .

The controversy has been unleashed when several crew members reported anonymously to the press about possible negligence in managing the epidemic. As revealed by a sailor to ‘L’Express’, since the end of March there were already queues every day in the ship’s infirmary. Those with symptoms compatible with the Covid-19 were given masks, but “the vast majority returned to work and continued to sleep in their usual cabins,” where some 15 people rest on 20 square meters. Another crewman assured France Bleu Provence that the commander had asked to quarantine personnel a month ago, just before stopping in Brest, a request that would have been rejected by the ministry.

False rumor

“That rumor is false,” said Florence Parly on Friday, who acknowledged, however, that “sending is a difficult art” and that when the decision was made to maintain the scale in Brest “knowledge about the virus was more limited than today ”and the government had not yet implemented the containment measures. “We don’t know if the virus was on board before that stop,” something that epidemiologists will have to figure out. Another parallel investigation will analyze the decisions made by managers.

According to Parly, since she was informed by the chief of the Navy General Staff last day 7 that there were -then- 36 cases on board, she decided “immediately” to end the mission. That same day a epidemiological team who did about 60 tests. “50 of them tested positive” and three sailors were evacuated on the 9th to be hospitalized in France, “one of whom is still in resuscitation,” the minister specified. The first conclusions of the investigations should be ready in two weeks.

The Government detects a “slow but regular” decrease in hospitalized The number of people killed by coronavirus in France reached 18,681 this Friday, including deaths in hospitals and nursing homes, as announced by the director general of Health, Jérôme Salomon, that is to say 761 more people in the last 24 hours. For the third day in a row, the number of people hospitalized due to Covid-19 fell, by 115, and the number of people in intensive care decreased by 221. “It is a slow but regular decline,” said the person in charge of Health.