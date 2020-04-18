Saturday, April 25, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle crew accuses French government of denying quarantine

By Brian Adam
18
0

Block title

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle crew accuses French government of denying quarantine

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle./Reuters
The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. / Reuters

The first cases were detected in March but the flagship continued its mission until Sunday and has already infected more than half of its sailors.

“It is a matter that keeps me awake every night.” The French Minister of the Armies, Florence Parly, recognized this Friday the gravity of the situation lived on board the Charles de Gaulle nuclear aircraft carrier, where more than half of the crew have tested positive for Covid-19. Two investigations – one epidemiological and the other on the control decisions that were made – have been launched to clarify how and when the contamination occurred, but the Government denies any negligence or attempted dissimulation, as some sailors have hinted.

The Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the French Navy, left on January 21 for a three-month mission that had to be shortened when an increasing number of infections were detected. On Sunday, he arrived at his base in Toulon, near Marseille, where the entire crew has been quarantined in various centers belonging to the navy. Of the 1,767 sailors sailing on the aircraft carrier and the 200 on the accompanying frigate, «1,081 have tested positive“Parly revealed this Friday before the Defense Commission of the National Assembly. Of these, “545 have symptoms and are under close medical supervision”, 24 are hospitalized and one of them is in intensive care.

At the moment it is not clear how and when the first contagion occurred. At the start of its mission, the aircraft carrier was deployed in the eastern Mediterranean to participate in ‘Operation Chammal’, the French part of the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State in the Middle East. During this stage of the trip a single stop was made, from February 21 to 26, in Limassol, Cyprus. From there he went to the North Atlantic and the North Sea to participate in various multinational exercises -among others, they were escorted by the Spanish frigate Blas de Lezo, and made another stopover, this time in Brest, between March 13 and 16 .

The controversy has been unleashed when several crew members reported anonymously to the press about possible negligence in managing the epidemic. As revealed by a sailor to ‘L’Express’, since the end of March there were already queues every day in the ship’s infirmary. Those with symptoms compatible with the Covid-19 were given masks, but “the vast majority returned to work and continued to sleep in their usual cabins,” where some 15 people rest on 20 square meters. Another crewman assured France Bleu Provence that the commander had asked to quarantine personnel a month ago, just before stopping in Brest, a request that would have been rejected by the ministry.

False rumor

“That rumor is false,” said Florence Parly on Friday, who acknowledged, however, that “sending is a difficult art” and that when the decision was made to maintain the scale in Brest “knowledge about the virus was more limited than today ”and the government had not yet implemented the containment measures. “We don’t know if the virus was on board before that stop,” something that epidemiologists will have to figure out. Another parallel investigation will analyze the decisions made by managers.

According to Parly, since she was informed by the chief of the Navy General Staff last day 7 that there were -then- 36 cases on board, she decided “immediately” to end the mission. That same day a epidemiological team who did about 60 tests. “50 of them tested positive” and three sailors were evacuated on the 9th to be hospitalized in France, “one of whom is still in resuscitation,” the minister specified. The first conclusions of the investigations should be ready in two weeks.

The Government detects a “slow but regular” decrease in hospitalized

The number of people killed by coronavirus in France reached 18,681 this Friday, including deaths in hospitals and nursing homes, as announced by the director general of Health, Jérôme Salomon, that is to say 761 more people in the last 24 hours.

For the third day in a row, the number of people hospitalized due to Covid-19 fell, by 115, and the number of people in intensive care decreased by 221. “It is a slow but regular decline,” said the person in charge of Health.

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

The EU tries to bridge its differences to build its recovery plan with more than 1.5 billion euros

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, together with Mario Centeno  Germany supports strengthening the European budget to accommodate it, but Spain's "perpetual debt" proposal does...
Read more

Italy fears the mafia will take advantage of the pandemic to increase its power

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5ea2fdc5eae53.jpg" alt="An empty street in Corleone, Sicily."> An empty street in Corleone, Sicily. "The crises offer an opportunity for organized crime to do...
Read more

Germany judges two members of the El-Asad regime for crimes against humanity

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5ea2ef7d0ccad.jpg" alt="Anwar Raslan and Eyad Alghareib, in the Courts of Koblenz (Germany)."> Anwar Raslan and Eyad Alghareib, in the Courts of Koblenz...
Read more

Merkel is ready to contribute ‘clearly more’ to the EU budget

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5ea2e12d6997d.jpg" alt="Merkel, during the session in the Bundestag. "> Merkel, during the session in the Bundestag.  The chancellor points out that for the...
Read more

Susana Distancia will solve your doubts about Covid-19 on WhatsApp

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The Ministry of Health presented the chatbot that can be consulted through the WhatsApp application from this Tuesday, April 21. Mexico.- The Ministry of Health...
Read more

That ‘patient one’ has survived is a symbol for everyone

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5ea2d2df7c1e8.jpg" alt="Annalisa Malara, Italian doctor."> Annalisa Malara, Italian doctor. Annalisa Malara is the doctor who had the intuition to test the coronavirus for...
Read more

Block title

Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

New Airpods and release date for the iPhone 12, when?

It seems incredible that, with what is happening in the world during this year 2020, Apple is more proactive...
Read more
Smart Devices

Apple prepares the third generation of its Airpods, do you know when?

Brian Adam - 0
We do not know to what extent the coronavirus crisis has disrupted Apple's plans, but it is clear that some planned releases for this...
Read more
Entertainment

How to view group content now that we are quarantined (HBO, Prime Video, etc.)

Brian Adam - 0
Now that we are in forced quarantine and everyone in his house, is when Contact with friends and family is thrown out of hand. And...
Read more
Smart Devices

Soon you can adjust the listening sensitivity of your Google Home

Brian Adam - 0
If you have one or more Google Home in your house (both the standard model, as the Mini or the Hubs that have a...
Read more
Corona Virus

The EU tries to bridge its differences to build its recovery plan with more than 1.5 billion euros

Brian Adam - 0
Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, together with Mario Centeno  Germany supports strengthening the European budget to accommodate it, but Spain's "perpetual debt" proposal does...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

Brian Adam - 0
The iPad Mini has gone through several phases within the Apple universe. From an indisputable initial success, back in 2012, which spanned four generations...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.