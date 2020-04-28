      Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

- Advertisement -

If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism.

Not only has travel stopped and the airline business has stopped, but hotel stays or tourist apartment rentals have been brought to a halt, so companies like Airbnb are going to be forced to reformulate.

For a few weeks it was questioned whether Airbnb was going to be able to sustain itself during this time, although 920 million euros of financing it secured they should be enough. But when you travel again you will have to change some aspects.

Hotel chains are already working on new cleaning mechanisms and certificates, and Airbnb wants the floors to also have the trust of customers. To achieve this, it will begin implementing hygiene rules and the need to leave at least 24 hours between rentals.

You could say the “are over”warm beds” from May Airbnb will try to make the hosts rigorously disinfect the floors and it will give them a day of space to do it. Nothing to change the sheets, ventilate and remove the dust, if you have to fight against the coronavirus and the contagions, it should be done with adequate momentum.

It will be asked that clean with masks, gloves and disinfectants, as clarifies Mashable, and a protocol to which the hosts must register in order to receive a certificate that will appear in the ads. In case you do not want to follow these changes, which will not be mandatory, the space between rentals will be extended to 72 hours.

Keep in mind that Airbnb cannot supervise that the apartments are in a perfect state of hygieneFor this reason, he has decided to add this kind of training and, surely, he will put more interest in the opinions and reviews of the clients regarding the cleanliness of the rooms.

The new paradigm that will have been created when it returns to a certain normality is going to be very demanding with hospitality and tourism.

From the different companies they will try to boost their businesses and transmit the greatest security, we will see if movements like that of Airbnb help them.