Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

By Brian Adam
      Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements
Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism.

Not only has travel stopped and the airline business has stopped, but hotel stays or tourist apartment rentals have been brought to a halt, so companies like Airbnb are going to be forced to reformulate.

For a few weeks it was questioned whether Airbnb was going to be able to sustain itself during this time, although 920 million euros of financing it secured they should be enough. But when you travel again you will have to change some aspects.

Hotel chains are already working on new cleaning mechanisms and certificates, and Airbnb wants the floors to also have the trust of customers. To achieve this, it will begin implementing hygiene rules and the need to leave at least 24 hours between rentals.

You could say the “are over”warm bedsfrom May Airbnb will try to make the hosts rigorously disinfect the floors and it will give them a day of space to do it. Nothing to change the sheets, ventilate and remove the dust, if you have to fight against the coronavirus and the contagions, it should be done with adequate momentum.

It will be asked that clean with masks, gloves and disinfectants, as clarifies Mashable, and a protocol to which the hosts must register in order to receive a certificate that will appear in the ads. In case you do not want to follow these changes, which will not be mandatory, the space between rentals will be extended to 72 hours.

Keep in mind that Airbnb cannot supervise that the apartments are in a perfect state of hygieneFor this reason, he has decided to add this kind of training and, surely, he will put more interest in the opinions and reviews of the clients regarding the cleanliness of the rooms.

The new paradigm that will have been created when it returns to a certain normality is going to be very demanding with hospitality and tourism.

From the different companies they will try to boost their businesses and transmit the greatest security, we will see if movements like that of Airbnb help them.

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Fashion And Beauty Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Block title

