Air corridors: The “first steps” to revive tourism, says UNWTO

By Brian Adam
0
0

The number of tourists in the world could fall between 60 and 80% in 2020 By AFP

Air corridors between countries with low risk of contagion may be the "first steps" to allow the revival of world tourism, estimated the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Wednesday.

These corridors are "first steps to establish first communications, (…) these corridors will grow," said the secretary general of this UN agency, Zurab Pololikashvili, in a teleconference with foreign correspondents.

In Spain, the Balearic archipelago has asked for example to use these corridors to allow German tourists, who are going in large numbers to spend their holidays there, to return as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the UNWTO called on Wednesday for better coordination in the reopening of borders closed as a result of the coronavirus, particularly in Europe, where it also recommended opening the external borders to the Schengen area.

"It is a shame that during the first two months (of confinement) each country followed its rules" and there was some "chaos", Pololikashvili lamented.

"Our recommendation was always to open all of Europe and not have this type of restrictions" for countries like Sweden, which did not confine its population, said the person in charge the day before a meeting of the UNWTO crisis cabinet.

The purpose of this meeting is to offer recommendations to the States to allow the return of international tourist flows, stopped in their tracks by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The number of tourists in the world could fall between 60 and 80% in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the latest UNWTO forecasts published in early May.

Pololikashvili called for "thinking of other countries outside the European Union" for the reopening of borders, for example Turkey.

In the face of the virus, "there is no way to be 100% safe," he admitted, although he said that certain measures can make it possible to minimize the risks of contagion for tourists.

Among them, a "health passport" that allows countries to exchange information, rapid tests of covid-19 and temperature tests of people.

UNWTO is working on two pilot projects to reopen certain hubs that are crucial for world tourism, such as Istanbul, Dubai and Doha, he noted.

Regarding financial support for the tourism and air sector, "our recommendation is to support liquidity and support any company" regardless of size, without making a distinction between traditional and low-cost airlines, he added.

