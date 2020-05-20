Agrifood chains must make greater use of biotechnologies and innovations to overcome post-covid-19 challenges

Experts analyzed what value chains require to guarantee food security in the Americas.

By Summa Magazine

Expanding the use of biotechnology in food production, providing access to improved seed varieties to producers, providing connectivity to rural areas, and increasing investment in research and development will be essential to strengthen agricultural value chains after Covid. -19.

This was stated by the former undersecretary of Agriculture and Food Security of the United States Elsa Murano, and the Director General of the Alliance Bioversity International-International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), Juan Restrepo, in the most recent webinar organized by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation for Agriculture (IICA).

Murano and Restrepo have elucidated the technological innovations that are required or already available to respond to the post-pandemic challenges that agriculture in the Americas will have.

“Before Covid-19 we have had technology gaps in the region. Digital tools will be required to rehabilitate commercial channels, technologies that improve the efficiency of food production to take advantage of agricultural products and their surpluses, and others that ensure health, safety, quality and traceability, "said Murano, current director. from the Norman E. Borlaug Institute of International Agriculture, Texas A&M University.

For his part, Restrepo recommended to the countries of the Americas that agricultural policies have a strong focus on consumers. After the pandemic, he explained, it will be vital to promote more diverse agri-food systems, improved seeds and their regulatory standards, and greater digitization and extension.

"The best way to work for the producer is to focus on the consumer, we have to understand their diet as a central point and the nutritional quality of what reaches their plate, in terms of diversity and planetary limits," said the director. General of the Bioversity International-CIAT Alliance.

As discussed at the seminar, available at www.iica.int, digitization will serve to carry out research at a lower cost, by allowing working with citizen science and experimenting directly in the field, with dozens of varieties and thousands of producers interacting in real time.

Murano and Restrepo emphasized that the current health emergency "is becoming a food crisis," which should lead the governments of the Americas to give the necessary recognition and significance to the agricultural sector.

