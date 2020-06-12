After the killer hornet, America was invaded by "poisonous toads"

The United States hasn’t been doing well lately: after the invasion by the killer hornet in North America and Canada, which seems to have spread to other places, Florida has been invaded by the cane toad; one of the 100 most harmful invasive species in the world that with its poison can kill even domestic dogs.

It is “an invasion” since the amphibian is originating in South America, Central America and parts of southern Texas. In Florida, these creatures do not naturally exist. Humans are responsible for the presence of the species: in 1936 the locals brought 200 cane toads (Rhinella marina) to the state, in an attempt to prevent insects from damaging the sugar cane fields, a feat that failed miserably.

Toads decimate the food available for other native species contributing to a healthy ecosystem, including insects and other small lizards. At the same time, their poison protects them from any predator. Now, the number of these toads is increasing in southern Florida due to heavy rain.

In fact, these amphibians begin their life as tadpoles. When it rains, the population increases because more tadpoles manage to reach adulthood. In addition to environmental destruction, there is also a real threat to pets and people living in the country. If toad poison enters a mucous membrane like the eyes it can cause “intense pain, temporary blindness and inflammation”.

An invasion which – together with that of the killer hornets – must surely be controlled.