After Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also be bronze in color

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is not the only Samsung smartphone that will arrive in bronze/copper color as shown by the latest official renderings that appeared online on Samsung Russia. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also come in that colour, as shown by the videos and images posted on Twitter.

This information comes directly from the well-known tipster Evan Blass, or leaks, who published it on his Patreon and on Twitter, making known to the world not only one of the colours of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G but also its possible final aspect.

With this leak, therefore, the images published by the TENNA agency on the official product page, recorded in view of the imminent presentation expected for August, would also be confirmed. The colour of the smartphone in these images, called “Mystic Bronze”, is not the only one available for Galaxy Z Flip 5G: the bronze model, in fact, it will be accompanied by a grey/silver version, however elegant. But it’s not just the outside that makes this foldable phone so interesting.

Inside there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with integrated 5G modem, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory and a 3200 mAh battery. The operating system supplied will be Android 10 and the price should be slightly higher than the predecessor Galaxy Z Flip, from which the design resumes. We just have to wait for the Unpacked event to get more information.