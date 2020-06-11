Editor's PickTech NewsElectronics
After folding, the extendable screens arrive: LG prepares a panel capable of stretching with an elongation of 20%

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After folding, the extendable screens arrive: LG prepares a panel capable of stretching with an elongation of 20%

From LG Display we have seen flexible panels that roll up and even transparent OLED panels. What will be next? As announced by the company today, one of its next big projects will be the extensible panels.

From the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy of South Korea they have chosen LG Display to develop their national project of extendable screens. The company aims to have these panels by 2024, with an elongation of 20% .

A 6 “panel would stretch to 7.2 inches

Extendable Screen

If we do the 20% calculation, we see that a 6-inch panel could stretch to become a 7.2-inch panel. At the moment it is a project that is in its initial phase and aspects such as the adaptation of the software are not even considered. Without a doubt it is an idea that opens up many possibilities and the fact that a company like LG Display has announced its development fuels the debate on how the devices that use these screens will be.

Devices with flexible screens such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold mobile phone or the LG OLED R roll-up TV have yet to expand their availability, but with these extendable screens, the door would be opened to a whole new segment.

Galaxy Fold

As LG explains, “This new factor could greatly expand the scope of applications that displays can be applied to. In the era of IoT, 5G and autonomous cars, stretchable displays will play a huge role.”

“Extendable displays are considered the ideal technology because they can change in ‘free form’, similar to how an elastic band stretches, without affecting the quality of the displays, such as through screen distortion.” An advantage that, according to LG, leads to the fact that these extendable screens are considered “the final phase” of the evolution of flexible panels.

For the development of these panels, LG Display will work together with 21 other entities, companies and universities.

