After 86 years, prayers will be offered on July 24 at the historic Aya Sofia building, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

By Brian Adam
Was the last prayer offered in Sofia in 1934, photo: file

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a presidential decree to convert the historic Museum Aya Sofia into a mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and announced the start of prayers on July 24.

According to the International News Agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a presidential decree to convert the museum from a museum to a mosque.

Following the signing of the presidential decree, President Tayyip Erdogan announced that prayers would begin at the museum on July 24. The museum has been taken over by the Department of Religious Affairs. After 1934, the call to prayer will resound in the museum and prayers will be offered.

Earlier, Turkey’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of the restoration of the mosque, declaring Sofia the property of the Sultan Fatih Muhammad Trust, saying the government’s decision of November 24, 1934, was inconsistent with domestic law. The decision removed the building’s mosque status and turned it into a museum.

It should be noted that this building was built in the 6th century during the reign of Byzantine King Justinian I and for a thousand years, it was used as the largest church in the world. However, after the conquest of Constantinople in 1453, It was converted into a mosque and used as a mosque for about 500 years, but was converted into a museum in 1934 during the reign of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

