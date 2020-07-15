Latest news
After 17 years in the United States, the way is clear for the execution

By Brian Adam
This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Daniel, 47, killed three people, photo: file

Washington: Daniel Lee, the killer of three people in the United States, will be executed after 17 years by lethal injection, before the last execution of a convict in 2003.

Daniel Lee, convicted of killing three people, was sentenced to death in 1999 after being found guilty, but executions in the United States have stalled, according to the Associated Press. For the first time, the way has been paved for the execution of the death sentence at the grassroots level.

Daniel Lee, 47, will be given a lethal injection today following an appeals court ruling. In addition, President Donald Trump’s administration has issued orders for the execution of three more people in the coming months.

Contrary to previous periods, the Trump administration’s position this time around is that the reinstatement of the death penalty is in the interests of victims of serious crimes, and that the death penalty has become indispensable to curb serious crimes.

It should be noted that the last time a convict was sentenced to death in the United States was 17 years ago, but after that the execution was stopped.

In the United States, a small plane crashed on a busy highway

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: In the United States, a small single-engine plane crashed on a busy highway, but fortunately the pilot and passengers survived. According to the...
27-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee

Latest news Brian Adam -
Police in Derry have arrested a 27-year-old man as part of their inquiry into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city last...
US President approves tough sanctions on China

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a law approving tougher sanctions against China. According to the World News Agency, tensions between the United...
Second Calleary appointed Minister for Agriculture by the Taoiseach

Latest news Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has appointed Dara Calleary from Mayo as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. He succeeds Barry Cowen, who...
Apple tax rules in line with rules – European court

Apple Brian Adam -
The General Court of the European Union has ruled that this country did not provide illegal assistance to technology giant Apple and therefore the...
Iran has sidelined India from a major trade deal over its delaying tactics

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: Iran has decided to complete the project on its own by separating India from the railway project from Chahbahar port to Zahedan due...
