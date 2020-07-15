After 17 years in the United States, the way is clear for the execution

Washington: Daniel Lee, the killer of three people in the United States, will be executed after 17 years by lethal injection, before the last execution of a convict in 2003.

Daniel Lee, convicted of killing three people, was sentenced to death in 1999 after being found guilty, but executions in the United States have stalled, according to the Associated Press. For the first time, the way has been paved for the execution of the death sentence at the grassroots level.

Daniel Lee, 47, will be given a lethal injection today following an appeals court ruling. In addition, President Donald Trump’s administration has issued orders for the execution of three more people in the coming months.

Contrary to previous periods, the Trump administration’s position this time around is that the reinstatement of the death penalty is in the interests of victims of serious crimes, and that the death penalty has become indispensable to curb serious crimes.

