Thursday, April 9, 2020
African Americans, the deadliest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In several areas of the country, the data suggests that this community is much more affected than the rest by underlying illnesses linked to poverty, and they often have difficulties in accessing tests and health care.

The new coronavirus is not selective about the people it infects, so why does data from some areas of the United States suggest that COVID-19 kills African Americans more?

Experts say that community is far more affected than the rest by underlying poverty-related illnesses, and they often have difficulty accessing testing and healthcare.

"We know that blacks are more likely to have diabetes and heart or lung disease," US Public Health Administrator Jerome Adams told CBS News on Tuesday.

These chronic diseases can aggravate the damage caused by COVID-19.

Adams, who is African American and has high blood pressure and asthma, added: "I represent that heritage of growing up being poor and black in the United States."

"And I, like many African Americans, are at greater risk from COVID," he stressed.

You can read: What is happening with the coronavirus worldwide?

Emerging trend

At the moment there are no national statistics on this disease differentiated by race, but a pattern of over-representation of African-Americans has appeared in the states or jurisdictions that share this information.

For example, in Chicago, in the state of Illinois (central-east), 68% of coronavirus deaths were from African Americans, who barely represent 30% of that city's population.

"Those numbers take your breath away," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference on the epidemic. "It is a call to act for all of us," he stressed.

It may interest you: About 2,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States in 24 hours

The trend is repeated in states such as North Carolina, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and the capital, Washington.

Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told AFP that this reality was also linked to social class, since African Americans are more likely to have jobs considered essential during this crisis and therefore expose themselves. , more to an infection.

"That population works more towards the public," he explained. "More bus drivers, more people taking public transportation to go to work, more people working in nursing homes, more people employed in supermarkets," he said.

Access to healthcare

That trend may also be a consequence of prejudice toward blacks in the American health system.

"As with any disease or pain, African Americans are less likely to have their symptoms considered in health care because of implicit bias," according to Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside.

Brown's claim is supported by several studies that have shown that pain in black citizens is often less analyzed or treated in medical centers than white pain.

It is further feared that, as historically communities with poor access to health care, African Americans and groups such as Latinos will be less likely to be tested for coronaviruses, which are vital to receiving timely treatment.

A civil rights group wrote to Health Secretary Alex Azar, asking him to "publish demographic data on races and ethnicities related to the COVID-19 tests, the impact of the disease and the situation of patients every day."

We recommend: Coronavirus: The complex dilemma of the United States

According to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, that letter was necessary to ensure that there would be a good public health response and that care and testing were not being administered in a discriminatory manner.

The group says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is already collecting that information but that they are retaining it on a voluntary basis.

In an editorial article for online magazine Slate, Uche Blackstock, an emergency physician and founder of the Advancing Health Equity organization, argued that high levels of diabetes, hypertension, and asthma among black Americans are "directly linked to structural racism. "

"We are already very vulnerable … If you add to that pandemic, we are more likely to be sicker," he said.

"And on top of that we have to be concerned about whether or not we will receive discriminatory attention," he lamented.

