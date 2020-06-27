Afghanistan A female human rights activist and her driver were killed in the blast

bill to: A vehicle belonging to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission [AIHRC] was destroyed in a Bardoi tunnel blast, killing a woman belonging to an NGO and her driver.

According to Afghan media, the landmine blast occurred on a busy highway in the capital, Kabul, as a human rights NGO vehicle was passing by. The blast was so terrible that the vehicle was completely destroyed.

A Kabul police spokeswoman said the blast killed Fatima Khalil, a 24-year-old female lawyer for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, and her driver, Javed Foolad. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, four members of the family of Afghan writer Asadullah Walwali were killed in a landmine blast in Kabul. All those killed were travelling in a car to attend an event. Twelve civilians have been killed and more than 40 injured in 12 landmine blasts in Kabul in one month.