Afghan Air Force wedding bombing kills 45 civilians, including Taliban

By Brian Adam
The airstrike also killed six Taliban fighters, photo: file

bill to: The Afghan Air Force targeted Taliban hideouts in Herat, killing 45 people, including six Taliban fighters.

According to Afghan media, contradictory reports are circulating about the deaths in the airstrikes in Herat province, caretaker Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has confirmed the deaths of six Taliban commanders, including fighters who recently joined the United States and The Afghans, were released as a result of an agreement with the Taliban and vowed not to take part in any military campaign.

Responding to a question that innocent civilians were also killed in the airstrikes, the caretaker defence minister hinted at providing photos of Taliban commanders and fighters killed during the operation to confirm his statement. Could not immediately identify.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf Ahmadi told the media that two airstrikes were carried out on Herat in which 8 civilians were killed and 12 injured so far. He warned that government operations would force recently released Taliban prisoners to take up arms again.

According to independent sources, the airstrikes were carried out on a house where the wedding was taking place. The death toll rose to 45. Local officials also confirmed 45 deaths.

