Afghan Air Force plane crashes, US pilot jumps to save life

By Brian Adam
The plane was flown by a trained American pilot, photo: file

bill to: An Afghan Air Force plane crashed during a training flight in a Taliban-held area, but the American pilot managed to jump out of the plane in time.

According to the International News Agency, the Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tokano crashed in the area of ​​Baghlan province. Immediately after the accident, a fire broke out in the plane and the plane turned into a pile of ashes. The plane was being flown by an American pilot who saved his life by jumping before the plane crashed.

A U.S. military spokesman said the plane was being flown by a U.S. Air Force trainee pilot, but the pilot managed to jump out of the plane in time with the help of a parachute. US fighter jets rushed to the scene and transported the pilot to hospital.

Afghan officials categorically denied the terrorist element in the crash, saying that according to the preliminary investigation, the crash was caused by a mechanical malfunction, but an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the crash.

It should be noted that the plane crashed near Doshi district in the northeastern province of Baghlan, Afghanistan. This area is considered a stronghold of the Taliban, but the Taliban has not made any claim regarding the plane crash.

