AES Panama expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a 55 MW wind farm

With this acquisition AES Panama continues to develop its strategy to diversify its By Summa Magazine

AES Panama SRL, a joint venture jointly owned by The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) and the Republic of Panama, after months of negotiations, agrees to purchase the 55 Megawatt Penonomé I, Goldwind Americas Wind Project (“Goldwind” ), wholly owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208).

This acquisition will help strengthen and diversify AES Panama's portfolio through the integration of renewable energy. Furthermore, this action reaffirms our commitment to Panama, which has been demonstrated through sustained investments in the energy matrix for the past 21 years.

Miguel Bolinaga, President of AES in Panama, stated "we are very pleased with the integration of this new wind power plant into our portfolio, demonstrating AES's commitment to increase renewable energy generation and continue investing in the country."

"With this new wind complex we will continue to generate reliable energy for our customers with efficient and clean technologies, which translates into a better quality of life and more sustainable business opportunities," said Edgar Ivankovich, Director of External Relations and Communications.

The UEP Penonomé I wind project is located in the province of Coclé, on the southern coast of Panama, consisting of 22 Goldwind GW109 / 2500 turbines with direct drive of permanent magnets. The complex reached commercial operation in 2014 and generates 20 direct and indirect jobs. With an installed capacity of 55 MW, the project increases the operating capacity of AES Panama to 609 MW.

This acquisition reaffirms AES Panama's commitment to the Republic of Panama, and is in line with the commitment announced by The AES Corporation, to reduce the portfolio's CO2 emissions intensity by 70% by 2030, compared to 2016 values. .

"We are pleased to continue serving this great country, and with the incorporation of this wind farm in our matrix, accelerate the adoption of clean energy and lead the transition to renewable energy," concludes Bolinaga.