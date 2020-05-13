Wednesday, May 13, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

AES Panama expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a 55 MW wind farm

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this acquisition AES Panama continues to develop its strategy to diversify its By Summa Magazine

AES Panama SRL, a joint venture jointly owned by The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) and the Republic of Panama, after months of negotiations, agrees to purchase the 55 Megawatt Penonomé I, Goldwind Americas Wind Project (“Goldwind” ), wholly owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208).

This acquisition will help strengthen and diversify AES Panama's portfolio through the integration of renewable energy. Furthermore, this action reaffirms our commitment to Panama, which has been demonstrated through sustained investments in the energy matrix for the past 21 years.

Miguel Bolinaga, President of AES in Panama, stated "we are very pleased with the integration of this new wind power plant into our portfolio, demonstrating AES's commitment to increase renewable energy generation and continue investing in the country."

"With this new wind complex we will continue to generate reliable energy for our customers with efficient and clean technologies, which translates into a better quality of life and more sustainable business opportunities," said Edgar Ivankovich, Director of External Relations and Communications.

The UEP Penonomé I wind project is located in the province of Coclé, on the southern coast of Panama, consisting of 22 Goldwind GW109 / 2500 turbines with direct drive of permanent magnets. The complex reached commercial operation in 2014 and generates 20 direct and indirect jobs. With an installed capacity of 55 MW, the project increases the operating capacity of AES Panama to 609 MW.

This acquisition reaffirms AES Panama's commitment to the Republic of Panama, and is in line with the commitment announced by The AES Corporation, to reduce the portfolio's CO2 emissions intensity by 70% by 2030, compared to 2016 values. .

"We are pleased to continue serving this great country, and with the incorporation of this wind farm in our matrix, accelerate the adoption of clean energy and lead the transition to renewable energy," concludes Bolinaga.

More Articles Like This

Passenger traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased 17.5% in March

Economy Brian Adam - 0
10.4 million passengers traveled to and from Latin America and the Caribbean in March. International traffic Airlines operating in Latin America and the Caribbean carried...
Read more

Cepal proposes six months of an emergency income of US $ 143 in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
This emergency income (IBE) is equal to the per capita cost to acquire a basic food basket and other essential needs. ECLAC proposed on...
Read more

Tourism multinational Tui will cut 8,000 jobs worldwide due to the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Tui also benefited from a government aid plan, which made billions of euros available to companies. The international tourism group Tui, based in Germany,...
Read more

Panama: Government Coordinates United States Aid to Combat COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The President of Panama requested support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests. The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, reported that this Saturday...
Read more

2030 Agenda in the post-COVID-19 world demands more regional cooperation and integration

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The Executive Secretary of ECLAC today headed an extraordinary meeting of the Community of Practice of the countries of Latin America that will present...
Read more

Panama announces roadmap for ‘the new normal’

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The new normal will start next May 13. A government team and scientists presented what will be the guidelines designed to achieve the return to...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Passenger traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased 17.5% in March

10.4 million passengers traveled to and from Latin America and the Caribbean in March. International traffic Airlines operating in Latin...
Read more
Social Networks

Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of...
Read more
Techology

Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a...
Read more
Economy

AES Panama expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a 55 MW wind farm

Brian Adam - 0
With this acquisition AES Panama continues to develop its strategy to diversify its By Summa Magazine AES Panama SRL, a joint venture jointly owned by...
Read more
Social Networks

Musk (Tesla) goes from earning 2.1 billion in 2018 to 22,000 euros last year

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk received compensation in 2019 of $ 23,760 (22,000 euros) as CEO of Tesla, according to a communication sent to the United States...
Read more
Social Networks

Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chilean and Guatemalan businesswomen give keys and share experiences to negotiate in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

Brian Adam - 0
The activity is part of a three-stage program that will prepare companies led by Summa Magazine ProChile, an institution belonging to the Ministry of Foreign...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY