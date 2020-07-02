 sd
Aengus Ó Snodaigh appointed Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman and four other Irish speakers on the front bench

By Brian Adam
Aengus Ó Snodaigh will be a spokesperson for Irish, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture

Aengus Ó Snodaigh appointed Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman and four other Irish speakers on the front bench

Aengus Ó Snodaigh has been appointed as Sinn Féin's Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson and the party's front bench announced today by their leader Mary Lou MacDonald.

Ó Snodaigh, formerly a Gaeltacht spokesperson, will be responsible for Irish, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture courses.

The Gaeltacht spokesman said this afternoon that he was deeply disappointed that the Gaeltacht had not been left in the senior care of the new Government.

It was considered that he would be between Aengus Ó Snodaigh and Mairéad Farrell for the Gaeltacht post, but Farrell was appointed public spending and reform spokesperson. It is a promotion for the West Galway TD who was first elected to the Dáil in February.

Other Irish speakers on the new Sinn Féin front bench include the party's deputy leader, Pearse Doherty from Gaoth Dobhair, who is still a financial spokesman. Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is an Irish speaker who has been reappointed an education spokesman.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, TD for South-Central Dublin, was appointed Gaeltacht spokesperson in 2018 with the incumbent Peadar Tóibín being suspended from the party. Tóibín is now leader of Unification.

A Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson will be of particular importance in the 33rd Dáil with a minimum of TDs interested in the language left in the opposition to fight the language.

21 of the 35 TDs who testified are Report.ie that they have Irish in the parties of the new coalition, which means that people interested in the future of the language will rely heavily on Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman and independent TD TD Conn Connolly to put the new government in the metal.

Mary Lou McDonald, who is also an Irish speaker, said she was pleased to announce the Sinn Féin front bench this afternoon and a decisive period in opposition.

"This one of Sinn Féin will be the most vigorous, determined and effective opposition in the history of the State. We are facing a major challenge because changes need to be implemented… and we have the staff to do that, ”says the party leader.

