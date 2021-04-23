Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon take the next step after organizing the last 98FM Dublin Talks

Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon have teased their next move after presenting their latest show 98FM Dublin Talks today.

Today it was confirmed that the hugely popular duo have left the station with immediate effect.

The couple posted a photo of themselves enjoying a pint of takeout after their last broadcast and also cryptically updated their Facebook page with a banner that read, “Talking is about to get interesting.”

While there has been no confirmation of where Kennedy and Dixon are headed, the award-winning pair is sure to be in high demand following today’s shocking announcement.

In a statement issued this morning, Kennedy said: “We have had a very enjoyable seven years with 98FM, presenting Dublin Talks.”

“We have covered all the major news from Dublin and National in a unique way, conveying the views of the nation’s capital.

“We spent two very memorable weeks ‘living in a box’ in the city center during 98FM’s Code Red and we were honored to present the stations Best of Dublin award.

“We are very proud to have won two National IMRO Radio Awards along the way. Both Jeremy and I are already working on new projects for the future.”

As part of the restructuring, 98FM will move to a more music-oriented format starting Monday.

The Sound of the City with Barry Dunne will now air from 10 a.m. M. At 3 p. M. And The Big Ride Home with Brian Maher will start before 3 p.m. M.

Michael Brett, 98FM Program Director said: “I would like to thank Adrian, Jeremy and the dedicated production team for their time at 98FM and their commitment to Dublin Talks. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. “

