Adobe Flash will die on December 31, 2020: all content will be blocked, finally

After years of flaws and problems, finally, Adobe has decided to permanently unplug the plug from Adobe Flash. The platform that until ten years ago was very popular on the web, as it favoured the creation of multimedia content, will disappear forever on December 31, 2020.

Although it has now been surpassed by most web pages, which rely on HTML5 for the creation of the same content, Flash-based snippets and plugins continue to be present on some sites.

Adobe, on a support page where it clarifies the end of Flash, explains that from 1 January 2021 onwards all versions of Flash Player present on the web will no longer be authorized and urged developers “not to use unauthorized versions of Flash Player” as they are a common source of malware and viruses.

Until December 31, 2020, however, “Adobe will continue to publish regular security patches for the Flash Player and maintain compatibility with the most used operating systems and browsers“. After that date, all download pages for the Flash Player and will be removed Flash-based content will be blocked.

The decision is the normal evolution of the news that we have also published on these pages in recent years: there are many critical vulnerabilities found in Flash by security researchers, but also the advent of new standards such as HTML5 has favoured the abandonment.