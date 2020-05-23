Saturday, May 23, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsSocial Networks
Updated:

Adding contacts to WhatsApp is easier than ever: QR codes reach the Android beta

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: the competitive mid-range Samsung needed is here

As usual, Samsung is in the process of reforms in its catalogue. The Galaxy A line has absorbed the...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Adding contacts to WhatsApp is easier than ever: QR codes reach the Android beta

The famous instant messaging application has included in Android an innovation that was recently released by the iPhone beta: QR codes. Designed for facilitate contact when entering new numbers into the phonebook, simply scan the QR of another application for that person to be added to the phone list.

The mobile number not only opens the door for us to call us by phone, it is also the gateway to WhatsApp. Since most people use the app on their phone, just know anyone’s number to send messages. Aside from privacy concerns (which should be kept in mind), adding a new number to the phonebook is a somewhat cumbersome process; Hence, a QR code solves much of the inconvenience. And that is the reason why WhatsApp has just introduced them in the Android beta: it is now much easier to chat with friends who do not yet have our number.


Scan the QR and you can send WhatsApps

Whatsapp Qr Code

The novelty began to take effect earlier in the week in the iPhone application and now we have it available in the Android beta. It is not necessary to be in the latest version since WhatsApp activates the QR from the server side, but it does have one of the latest beta versions.

The novelty of the QR code has begun to appear in some users who have the Android beta installed. We already have it on our mobiles, so you should also have the new QR codes. If they do not appear only it is a matter of time: WhatsApp is currently activating them, so will come gradually.

To use the new WhatsApp QR codes, you must do the following:

  • You must go to the top three menu points and enter the application settings.
  • You will see that to the right of your name a small qr icon. Click there.
  • Your QR code will open so that anyone can chat with you on WhatsApp just by scanning it. To help with the task, the screen will raise the brightness.
  • The other person must go through the same process. Then you have to click on ‘Scan code‘in the top tab. Just point to your QR code and it can add you to your phone.
  • In case you want to send the QR you can do it from the share icon, top right.
Whatsapp Qr Code

Using a QR code anyone can add you to your phone with a breath scan it. However, you can cancel its use as soon as you want: for this you must click on the three menu items (in the QR code section) and then on ‘Reset QR code’. In this way no one else can add you with the old codeThey will not know your phone number either.

The QR codes are already in the beta of WhatsApp for Android, a previous step to reach the stable version. You can use them right now if you have one of the latest betas. Of course, so they can add you (or you add other contacts) you all need a beta with active QR codes.

More Articles Like This

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

Android Brian Adam - 0
If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If not, it is still possible...
Read more

YouTube implements mamá mom mode ’that reminds you to“ go to sleep ”

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
The YouTube 'mom mode' that remembers that we have to go to sleep was developed with the aim of achieving the well-being of its...
Read more

How to make video calls of up to 50 people on WhatsApp with Messenger Rooms

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Last Friday, Facebook began activating Messenger Rooms for all users, a video call system for up to 50 people integrated into Messenger, but which...
Read more

Google Stadia allows capturing images and small video clips on Android through the remote

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Google Stadia continues its slow but steady progress. After the recent news that PUBG can now be played for free and that FIFA will...
Read more

These are the most downloaded Android games in the history of Google Play

Android Brian Adam - 0
Currently, according to App Brain data, there are more than 2,900,000 apps on Google Play. Thanks to pages like Sensor Tower or App Annie,...
Read more

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But now Singaporean experts have successfully...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
Android

Adding contacts to WhatsApp is easier than ever: QR codes reach the Android beta

Brian Adam - 0
The famous instant messaging application has included in Android an innovation that was recently released by the iPhone beta: QR codes. Designed for facilitate...
Read more
Social Networks

YouTube implements mamá mom mode ’that reminds you to“ go to sleep ”

Brian Adam - 0
The YouTube 'mom mode' that remembers that we have to go to sleep was developed with the aim of achieving the well-being of its...
Read more
Apps

How to make video calls of up to 50 people on WhatsApp with Messenger Rooms

Brian Adam - 0
Last Friday, Facebook began activating Messenger Rooms for all users, a video call system for up to 50 people integrated into Messenger, but which...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Google Stadia allows capturing images and small video clips on Android through the remote

Brian Adam - 0
Google Stadia continues its slow but steady progress. After the recent news that PUBG can now be played for free and that FIFA will...
Read more
Top Stories

This important masterpiece of painting is affecting the breath of the people

Brian Adam - 0
Oslo: Even if you are not interested in painting, you must have seen a masterpiece of painting called 'Scream' or Scream. The painting is...
Read more
Android

These are the most downloaded Android games in the history of Google Play

Brian Adam - 0
Currently, according to App Brain data, there are more than 2,900,000 apps on Google Play. Thanks to pages like Sensor Tower or App Annie,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY