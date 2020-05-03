Acer Predator Triton 500, Core i7-9750H and RTX 2070 Max-Q to play great

We tried a new version of the Acer Predator Triton 500, equipped with Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with 6 cores and 12 threads and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, all accompanied by 32 GB of RAM and a well-kept SSD 1TB, obtained with two 512 GB drives in RAID 0.

Acer has for years now been 100% concentrated on the gaming with a well-structured range of solutions. The products in the range stand out above all Predator, with monitors equipped with cutting edge specifications and not least I notebook. In this article, we see how the Acer Predator Triton 500 (precisely the model PT515-51-72QK), a laptop with highly relevant specifications with a list price of about 2800 euros. In recent months we had got our hands on a previous generation variant.

The design of this notebook is aggressive, angular, as many gamers like. It has lines that make it pleasant to the eye but they are not tacky. Dark blue in colour and with electric blue colouring grids, this notebook has a powerful heart with a processor Intel “Coffe Lake” Core i7-9750H, a chip with 6 cores and 12 threads which works at a frequency between 2.6 and 4.5 GHz, depending on the type of workload (the maximum frequency is to be understood in single-thread). The chip, hosted on the HM370 motherboard, is connected to 32 GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 memory (2 x 16 GB) with CL timing 19-19-19-43 made by Kingston.

Template Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-51-72QK

Screen 15.6 inches IPS, 144Hz Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels CPU Intel Core i7-9750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Connectivity 1 USB C (Thunderbolt)

3 USB 3.1 Type A

1 2.5G Ethernet

1 mini DisplayPort

1 HDMI

1 headphone jack

1 microphone jack RAM 32GB DDR4-2666 (16 GB x 2) Storage 1 TB SSD (2 512 GB SSD in RAID 0) Wifi Wi-Fi killer 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 5550 mAh O.S. Windows 10 Home Weight 2 Kg dimensions 358.5 x 255 x 17.9mm

In addition to the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics, there is a dedicated GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 “Max-Q” with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Archiving is from 1 TB, obtained through a RAID 0 configuration of two 512 GB WD SN720 SSDs which, as you can see in the graph, ensure top performance. Onboard Windows 10 Home 64 bit.

Max-Q is the term of Nvidia which identifies GPUs optimized to work in thin gaming laptops. How? Nvidia not only selects the best chips (i.e. they work with lower operating voltages), but above all it checks that they are able to guarantee the best possible performance in a given thermal range or noise level. All this is managed through drivers. Laptops with these solutions also have thermal and electrical components designed specifically for Nvidia Max-Q GPUs.

Technically the RTX 2070 Max-Q installed on this laptop shares the basic technical specifications of the RTX 2070 desktop, i.e. it has 2304 CUDA core, but the frequencies change. GPU is set to basic 885/1185 MHz, a clock much lower than the 1410/1620 MHz of the video card for desktop PC. Memory is instead a 12.24 Gbps, instead of 14 Gbps. This reduces in bandwidth to 391.7 GB / s compared to 448 GB / s.

The screen of the Acer Predator 500 being tested is a panel from 15.6 inches IPS type with Full HD resolution, characterized by a response time of 3 milliseconds and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. There is no support for G-Sync variable refresh rate technology. The screen covers more than 80% of the upper panel, with thin bezels on the sides, a slightly more pronounced one where we find a webcam and a wider frame at the bottom, where the word Predator is headed.

In the lower part of the laptop, we have, looking from top to bottom, a perforated grid that serves for ventilation. L’audio stereo comes out of the bottom corners in the base, left and right, and the quality of playback is good as regards the high and medium notes, a little less on bass but the overall result is certainly appreciable. Listening with headphones is much more convincing.

In the upper and left part of the base, we find a Turbo button which has the task of automatically overclocking the GPU if you want some more megahertz. The keyboard, compact and backlit, is characterized by some keys – the most used WASD gaming keys and the arrows – different from the others, plus a Predator button to start the control software preinstalled which we’ll talk about later. Below the keyboard, slightly off-centre to the left, there is a multi-touch touchpad.

The keyboard has well-spaced keys and it is also suitable for writing occasional texts as it does not produce much noise. It is not in fact a mechanic, but of a membrane solution, however of good quality. The touchpad also works well and has a suitable amplitude for all purposes.

On the right side of the Predator Triton 500 there is a slot for the passage of air, followed by the power supply connector, one 2.5G Ethernet port (Killer E3000), one USB 3.0 port, one HDMI and two 3.5mm jacks, one for the microphone and one for the headphones. In terms of connectivity, it is good to make an impact on the wireless one, that is Wi-Fi 6, obviously with Bluetooth 5.0 (Killer Wireless-AC 1550). As you can see in the graph, the wireless connectivity performance is “fair”, but certainly not at the top.

Certainly not at the top, but we can’t complain, the read and write speed guaranteed by the USB Type A and Type C ports on the laptop.

To the left are other loopholes, two USB 3.0 ports, one mini-DisplayPort and one USB C (Thunderbolt) which also allows you to recharge other devices. Also on that side, there are two LEDs, one to signal PC activity and one to indicate that it is “undercharge”.

The louvres to expel the hot air are not only present on the sides of the laptop, but also on the back. The feet on the bottom allow the laptop to remain raised a few millimetres from the support surface and this allows the entry of fresh air through some grids. The laptop has a thickness of 17.90 mm and weighs about 2 kilograms: it can, therefore, be moved without enormous difficulties, even if like every gaming notebook it is made to stay as much as possible on the desk.

The built-in battery in the laptop is a 4-cell 5550 mAh lithium-ion solution which according to Acer guarantees a maximum duration of 8 hours, but this is a given limit. In our test of web browsing, we exceeded 4 hours and 45 minutes, a result in line with that of similar laptops.

Obviously it is not possible to work with this laptop on a single charge, but spending an evening on the web between browsing and video is feasible even in the absence of a nearby power outlet. Definitely less performing in watching videos, due to the more powerful GPU compared to some models, but in any case, there is talk of 3 and a half hours of playback: you can see a film safely – even Interstellar. The charger supplied by Acer is 180 watt.

Acer PredatorSense

Onboard the Acer laptop we also find profit software for monitoring and intervention on some parameters. The screens that you see show that it is possible to intervene on the rotation speed of the fans, but the interesting card is “Overclock“, dedicated to the GPU, where we find three profiles called” Normal “,” Fast “and” Extreme “. The first is the basic mode, which maintains the GPU at the frequencies we have already told you. By setting Fast, the GPU rises to 960 / 1260 MHz and memory rises to 12.4 Gbps. The Extreme profile brings the GPU to 985/1285 MHz and memory to 12.54 Gbps.

We report that in idle (detected after 5 minutes of total inactivity after power on) the CPU fan at 2265 RPM, while the two GPU fans operate respectively at 2745 RPM and 2360 RPM according to AcerPredatorSense. If after a game or intense productivity session you want to quickly lower the temperature of the two components, you can set the maximum profile that pushes the processor fan to 4770 RPM and those of the GPU to 6301 and 6642 RPM.

Performance

Now let’s move on to cooling system analysis, based on three fans, two dedicated to the GPU and one to the CPU. The cooling system adopted by Acer allows the CPU to stabilize just below 2.5 GHz clock when all 12 threads available are put under maximum load. The CPU temperature remains stable between 65 and 70 ° C. It must be said that we used a limit load, Prime95, so in gaming, you should see higher frequencies and even lower temperatures.

There is room to push the processor further if you want to set a higher frequency. Acer has remained conservative in our opinion, it could have left more space for the processor to go up in frequency, even under load. We also show you two photographs taken with the thermal imaging camera with GPU and CPU under load. The upper right is where the GPU is, while the left is the CPU. During use, the keyboard is obviously heated, as is the case with any laptop, without ever becoming annoying to the touch.

As for the GPU, the RTX 2070 Max-Q under stress sees the temperature rise steadily up to 80 ° C, with frequencies ranging from 1300 to 1800 MHz in the performance of 3D loads, as proof that despite the official declared frequencies, when the algorithm verifies that there is a margin of temperature and consumption pushes the GPU several hundred MHz higher, bringing it to the clock that is absolutely in the “sleeve” of the TU106.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 efficiently dissipates the temperature of the CPU and GPU, generating a perceptible noise during the most intense use in a way not unlike what is produced by other gaming notebooks in the same segment. Playing with headphones and a good volume you will hardly notice the noise produced, which will be covered by in-game audio.

As you can see from the graphs, in particular Handbrake and Cinebench R20, the CPU achieves performance appropriate to its specifications, in line with what you have recorded in other models. PCMark 10 shows a lower score than the previous Triton 500 due to the less performing video card.

The Intel Core i7-9750H processor, as we wrote earlier, works well in terms of personal productivity, as evidenced by our tests, but there are laptops that pushed the 9750H to 3 GHz under full load, instead of stopping it at 2.5 GHz. We believe, as already mentioned, that it is a conservative choice – probably not to increase the overall heat inside the laptop too much, given the size, so as not to negatively affect the GPU. It is not to be considered, if this were indeed the idea, a wrong choice. Let’s move on to video games:

The graphics chip allows you to play in Full HD at very high details and a very easy frame rate in the vast majority of games, even the most complex. The choice to combine a 1080p 144 Hz screen with this GPU is a precise choice by Acer to guarantee high FPS in competitive games such as Fortnite, thus favouring responsiveness and fluidity.

Screen analysis

The Acer Predator Triton 500 laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch panel made with IPS technology and the native Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, for a resulting definition of 141 pixels per inch. The panel is characterized by a matte finish that is well able to moderate the possible onset of reflections in the case of light sources placed behind the user. The bezels are thin enough, so as to be able to decree an 81.3% Screen-to-Body ratio, all to the advantage of the dimensions of this machine.

We face the analysis of this display starting as usual with the verification of the balance of the RGB level along the entire grayscale up to white. And unfortunately we already find a decidedly not impeccable behavior, indeed. Compared to green, we note a lack of red, which would already be a bit problematic by exceeding 5% of the difference, but even more serious, a significant excess of blue which at these levels is perceptible even to less trained eyes, giving a general yield cold to the screen.

Continuing with the tonal analysis we find, with the verification of the gamma curve, a rather good behavior, with a correct progression that convincingly follows the standard curve 2.2. It follows a correct general reproduction of the tones of a scene, without any kind of expansions or compressions of low and high lights.

Continuing with the chromatic analysis, we record a gamut of good amplitude which almost completely covers the reference of the REC BT.709 color space. As we see, and as had been anticipated by the RGB analysis, the white deviates towards shades of blue and cyan, The other colors in general show an accuracy that is still quite acceptable, except for the magenta which deviates more significantly from its reference . Let’s explore better below.

The analysis of chromatic fidelity, which in a certain sense summarizes all that we have analyzed above, shows us a panel that exceeds the value of Delta E 3 a little too frequently, which we remember to be the limit after which the human eye can already sense the difference between two very similar colors. Overall, we can consider the display of the Acer Predator Triton 500 laptop just within enough: the gamut extension and the gamma curve that describes a correct tonal progression are convincing, but the balance of the RGB components is unbalanced towards the blue that gives a cold cast on the panel and therefore also affects color fidelity.

Overall, a monitor that proves suitable for the player and for the use of multimedia content without claiming absolute fidelity, while it is not indicated for those who need a photo / video / graphic production tool that goes beyond the needs of the simple amateur.

Conclusions

Predator Triton 500, in the model PT515-51-72QK, is an excellent gaming laptop that combines performance to play at high frame rates, especially with the competitive games in the Fornite style, and overall performance in line with the rest of the market. The pairing between Core i7-9750H and RTX 2070 Max-Q is spot on, as it allowed Acer to make a not too bulky gaming notebook.

The tested model has 32 GB in dual-channel, Wi-Fi 6, SSD RAID 0 (there is no space for 2.5-inch drives) and other features undoubtedly in step with the times. The cooling system performs very well, although we have found a somewhat conservative frequency for the CPU under full load. The price at the moment is around 2800 euros, but you can also find it less: the double SSD and the 32 GB of RAM weigh. For those who want to spend a little less we recommend focusing on a variant with 16 GB of RAM, an ideal cut for gaming.