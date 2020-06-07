Editor's PickReviewsGadget ReviewsTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rapid increase in corona virus cases in the United States and Brazil

The corona virus has taken hold in the United States and Brazil, leading to a sharp rise in cases. More...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its Haylou LS04: solar and a month of autonomy for 35 euros

Xiaomi has several brands that manufacture all kinds of wearables for her and it is precisely her smartwatch that...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Improving Tilbury’s profitability will require a delicate balance

Mergers and acquisitions in cosmetics appear to have survived Covid-19. The Spanish perfume and fashion company Puig announced this...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to erase your past on Facebook? Here we explain 👇

Surely you are no longer the same as 10 years ago and you would rather hide that past, now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

When it seemed that the world of projectors did not support much evolution beyond the arrival of LED technology and wireless capabilities, the Acer C250i enters the market with one of the most different proposals that we have been able to test in this segment in recent years.

The Acer C250i is a portablebattery-powered protector that supports various wearing positions and only takes care of adjusting the image when necessary. We have tested it as a portable home theatre projector and this is the result of our analysis.

Acer C250i datasheet

ACER C250I
SYSTEMDLP
TECHNOLOGYLED
BRIGHTNESS300 lumens
RESOLUTION1920×1080 pixels
CONTRAST5000: 1
PROJECTION INDEX1.2 (1905mm @ 2000mm)
MINIMUM PROJECTION DISTANCE80 cm
DRUMS9000 mAh
LAMP LIFE20000-30000 hours
INBOUND CONNECTIVITYHDMI x 1, USB Type-A x 1, USB Type C x 1
WEIGHT775 grams
PRICE520 euros

 

The Acer C250i projector comes well protected, includes a remote control (without batteries) and a basic non-rigid carrying case.

Versatile design in landscape or portrait mode

The form factor of the new Acer C250i is the main raison d’être of this projector that is already on sale with a price above 500 euros. Its design is cylinder-shaped but with rotated edges that give it an interesting appearance and also allows easy use of the two modes of operation it boasts.

The different design of the Acer projector has an explanation: it can be used vertically or horizontally with the assurance that it will automatically adapt the image optimally

That different design is due to the fact that Acer proposes it as a projector that we can use both vertically and lie down. It depends on the needs and the type of video. The interesting thing about all this is that the system will be in charge of adapting the image by eliminating the possible black bands in each mode, so it supports, for example, the complete display of videos recorded in vertical format.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol Vertical In UseThe Acer C250i is a projector that cares for both home theatre and sporadic displays of content from smartphones

To make the use in both positions as complete as possible, there are elements in duplicate. For example, the power input is double as well as the connector to be placed on a tripod. The rest of the connections are accessible in both modes of use, with a full HDMI port, a microSD card slot, headphone output, a USB-C port and a USB-A port.

It also has another USB-A port next to the power/control button to place a WiFi adapter, which is included and is necessary to take advantage of all the wireless connectivity possibilities of this projector.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol Cover 2
Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol SizeCompact size is one of its strengths

In landscape mode, which is the one we will use most commonly, the brake provided by the turned edges is reinforced with a removable wedge-like tab that gives stability to the projector. It supports both directions of operation.

The edges are also practical to be able to horizontally position the projector with many different angles, even pointing for example to the ceiling. In all these cases, the projector automatically and effectively adapts the image.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol Controls

The use options: its strong point

Without the brightness being enough for comfortable viewing outdoors or in a lot of ambient light, the Acer C250i focuses its interest on the multiple uses it supports, most of them we think are very enjoyable in a home theatre home environment.

As a classic projector, there are no surprises. We can project with solvency from about 80 cm and get up to 100 inches of effective screen. Both brightness and contrast and resolution are suitable for home theatre in dark environments, and operating noise is low and not noticeable in most situations.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Spanish In UseUp to 100 inches with good brightness and contrast, we achieve in dark environments

As for the sound, it is very correct for this type of projector, with a single mono speaker with 5W power but improved sound with Acer TrueHarmony technology. If necessary we can, via the 3.5 mm port, reproduce the sound in another element.

Battery Play

The Acer C250i, without being a fully portable LED projector, supports very comfortable transport due to its low weight and space, as well as including an internal battery. The duration of it depends on the uses we give it, which we will see later that there can be several.

The Acer 250i projector’s internal battery is a great value for quick projections on the move or short videos from the phone, but it falls short for home theatre sessions in optimal conditions

In the most common, which is as a wireless home theatre projector, in our tests we have achieved autonomy of between 45 minutes and an hour, with the normal playback mode (not ECO) and from a source connected via HDMI to the projector. It is, therefore, a battery designed for more sporadic uses such as projection of photos or short videos than for home theatre sessions.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol Resource 2

An option to stretch the autonomy more and reach at least the hour and a half of playback involves choosing the energy-saving mode, but in that case, the experience with reduced brightness does not convince us, and we do not recommend it except in emergencies.

Multiple connectivity options

The usage options that include other sources that are not exclusively a laptop connected via HDMI have been greatly reinforced in this projector from Acer. Almost any mode of connectivity is contemplated on the home screen, very complete and clear and which can be accessed from the projector itself via integrated controls on the multipurpose power button.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol Connections 2The power has two different inputs so it can be used in landscape or vertical mode

But it is much more advisable to do it via the remote control, compact in size but with all the options available and easy to use.

In addition to the typical options to configure a projector, this Acer C250i includes a panel where all the connectivity options and different sources that we can use are collected. And there are practically all you can imagine, at least on a physical level.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol InterfaceSimple but very useful interface

We have direct playback from USB, microSD or HDMI cards, and then purely wireless, starting with screen mirroring on iOS and Android, and going through EZcast. If we prefer, the Acer C250i is integrated into Google Home as one more output device.

Also as a Bluetooth speaker and USB-C charger

Acer has spared no effort in giving this projector possibilities. It is something that can convince some users. The two most curious extra features are as a charging element for external devices and as a Bluetooth speaker.

For the external battery functionality, we have a USB-C port as well as the USB-A, which supports charging external devices while using the projector (or turned off), an idea that comes in handy for projects, for example, from a smartphone or tablet without fear that we run out of battery in the terminal.

Projector Acer C250i Review Xataka Espanol

The other user doesn’t hide secrets either: Bluetooth speaker. Just go to the home screen to start this mode of operation in which the main speaker of the Acer projector becomes the output for a sound that we send via Bluetooth from another device.

Acer C250i projector, the opinion of Xataka

Closer in price to a classic mid-range projector than to a portable LED model, the Acer C250i that we have tested in Xataka seeks its place in the market by resorting to well-worn versatility. It is not a projector for those who aspire to a model that will be fixed for home theatre or the one that will use it sporadically on the move.

This Acer C250i can coexist in different scenarios of use with solvency, without, however, specialized in any of them. For example, the battery meets just for a video on the move or presentation, but not at home, something that on the other hand is not so necessary because it is a place where we will usually have the possibility of keeping it powered continuously.

But as an all-in-one projector, we liked it for its effectiveness in adapting the image to any situation and how effective its projection system is in both landscape and portrait mode, ideal for content from a smartphone.

More Articles Like This

The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructions

Apps Brian Adam -
Whether you're a big fan of LEGO constructions As if this Christmas you have been given a set and you are starting this exciting...
Read more

Huawei MateBook X Pro with Intel Core i7 on offer on Amazon today 7 June

Laptops Brian Adam -
After reporting the promotion of Mediaworld on the LG TV, we return to the Amazon pages where a very interesting offer is available on...
Read more

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Computing Brian Adam -
Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more figures matter when evaluating possible...
Read more

Find first evidence of the presence of exotic matter within neutron stars

Science Brian Adam -
At the top of the list of the strangest objects in the Universe are neutron stars, corpses of massive stars that in their nucleus...
Read more

The end of Windows 7: a challenge of 250 million PCs for brands and manufacturers

Tech News Brian Adam -
The end of Windows 7 has come after 10 years of life. Starting today, Microsoft officially closes support for Windows 7 and for those who continue...
Read more

Apple Watch Series 3 on offer for less than 200 Euros on Amazon!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
In this weekend of June, an interesting arrives Amazon offering on Apple Watch Series 3. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

When it seemed that the world of projectors did not support much evolution beyond the arrival of LED technology...
Read more
Science

These may have been the first known parasites on Earth

Brian Adam -
The creatures of 500 million years ago are really strange and apparently "alien" .. not to mention the parasites. Fossils (found in brachiopods) dating...
Read more
Apps

The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructions

Brian Adam -
Whether you're a big fan of LEGO constructions As if this Christmas you have been given a set and you are starting this exciting...
Read more
Laptops

Huawei MateBook X Pro with Intel Core i7 on offer on Amazon today 7 June

Brian Adam -
After reporting the promotion of Mediaworld on the LG TV, we return to the Amazon pages where a very interesting offer is available on...
Read more
Computing

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Brian Adam -
Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more figures matter when evaluating possible...
Read more
Science

Find first evidence of the presence of exotic matter within neutron stars

Brian Adam -
At the top of the list of the strangest objects in the Universe are neutron stars, corpses of massive stars that in their nucleus...
Read more
Corona Virus

One more person with Covid-19 has died, 25 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam -
At least 2,216 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,679 people south of the border and 537 north of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: