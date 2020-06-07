Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

When it seemed that the world of projectors did not support much evolution beyond the arrival of LED technology and wireless capabilities, the Acer C250i enters the market with one of the most different proposals that we have been able to test in this segment in recent years. The Acer C250i is a portable, battery-powered protector that supports various wearing positions and only takes care of adjusting the image when necessary. We have tested it as a portable home theatre projector and this is the result of our analysis. Acer C250i datasheet ACER C250I SYSTEM DLP TECHNOLOGY LED BRIGHTNESS 300 lumens RESOLUTION 1920×1080 pixels CONTRAST 5000: 1 PROJECTION INDEX 1.2 (1905mm @ 2000mm) MINIMUM PROJECTION DISTANCE 80 cm DRUMS 9000 mAh LAMP LIFE 20000-30000 hours INBOUND CONNECTIVITY HDMI x 1, USB Type-A x 1, USB Type C x 1 WEIGHT 775 grams PRICE 520 euros

The Acer C250i projector comes well protected, includes a remote control (without batteries) and a basic non-rigid carrying case.

Versatile design in landscape or portrait mode

The form factor of the new Acer C250i is the main raison d’être of this projector that is already on sale with a price above 500 euros. Its design is cylinder-shaped but with rotated edges that give it an interesting appearance and also allows easy use of the two modes of operation it boasts.

The different design of the Acer projector has an explanation: it can be used vertically or horizontally with the assurance that it will automatically adapt the image optimally

That different design is due to the fact that Acer proposes it as a projector that we can use both vertically and lie down. It depends on the needs and the type of video. The interesting thing about all this is that the system will be in charge of adapting the image by eliminating the possible black bands in each mode, so it supports, for example, the complete display of videos recorded in vertical format.

The Acer C250i is a projector that cares for both home theatre and sporadic displays of content from smartphones

To make the use in both positions as complete as possible, there are elements in duplicate. For example, the power input is double as well as the connector to be placed on a tripod. The rest of the connections are accessible in both modes of use, with a full HDMI port, a microSD card slot, headphone output, a USB-C port and a USB-A port.

It also has another USB-A port next to the power/control button to place a WiFi adapter, which is included and is necessary to take advantage of all the wireless connectivity possibilities of this projector.

Compact size is one of its strengths

In landscape mode, which is the one we will use most commonly, the brake provided by the turned edges is reinforced with a removable wedge-like tab that gives stability to the projector. It supports both directions of operation.

The edges are also practical to be able to horizontally position the projector with many different angles, even pointing for example to the ceiling. In all these cases, the projector automatically and effectively adapts the image.

The use options: its strong point

Without the brightness being enough for comfortable viewing outdoors or in a lot of ambient light, the Acer C250i focuses its interest on the multiple uses it supports, most of them we think are very enjoyable in a home theatre home environment.

As a classic projector, there are no surprises. We can project with solvency from about 80 cm and get up to 100 inches of effective screen. Both brightness and contrast and resolution are suitable for home theatre in dark environments, and operating noise is low and not noticeable in most situations.

Up to 100 inches with good brightness and contrast, we achieve in dark environments

As for the sound, it is very correct for this type of projector, with a single mono speaker with 5W power but improved sound with Acer TrueHarmony technology. If necessary we can, via the 3.5 mm port, reproduce the sound in another element.

Battery Play

The Acer C250i, without being a fully portable LED projector, supports very comfortable transport due to its low weight and space, as well as including an internal battery. The duration of it depends on the uses we give it, which we will see later that there can be several.

The Acer 250i projector’s internal battery is a great value for quick projections on the move or short videos from the phone, but it falls short for home theatre sessions in optimal conditions

In the most common, which is as a wireless home theatre projector, in our tests we have achieved autonomy of between 45 minutes and an hour, with the normal playback mode (not ECO) and from a source connected via HDMI to the projector. It is, therefore, a battery designed for more sporadic uses such as projection of photos or short videos than for home theatre sessions.

An option to stretch the autonomy more and reach at least the hour and a half of playback involves choosing the energy-saving mode, but in that case, the experience with reduced brightness does not convince us, and we do not recommend it except in emergencies.

Multiple connectivity options

The usage options that include other sources that are not exclusively a laptop connected via HDMI have been greatly reinforced in this projector from Acer. Almost any mode of connectivity is contemplated on the home screen, very complete and clear and which can be accessed from the projector itself via integrated controls on the multipurpose power button.

The power has two different inputs so it can be used in landscape or vertical mode The power has two different inputs so it can be used in landscape or vertical mode

But it is much more advisable to do it via the remote control, compact in size but with all the options available and easy to use.

In addition to the typical options to configure a projector, this Acer C250i includes a panel where all the connectivity options and different sources that we can use are collected. And there are practically all you can imagine, at least on a physical level.

Simple but very useful interface Simple but very useful interface

We have direct playback from USB, microSD or HDMI cards, and then purely wireless, starting with screen mirroring on iOS and Android, and going through EZcast. If we prefer, the Acer C250i is integrated into Google Home as one more output device.

Also as a Bluetooth speaker and USB-C charger

Acer has spared no effort in giving this projector possibilities. It is something that can convince some users. The two most curious extra features are as a charging element for external devices and as a Bluetooth speaker.

For the external battery functionality, we have a USB-C port as well as the USB-A, which supports charging external devices while using the projector (or turned off), an idea that comes in handy for projects, for example, from a smartphone or tablet without fear that we run out of battery in the terminal.

The other user doesn’t hide secrets either: Bluetooth speaker. Just go to the home screen to start this mode of operation in which the main speaker of the Acer projector becomes the output for a sound that we send via Bluetooth from another device.

Acer C250i projector, the opinion of Xataka

Closer in price to a classic mid-range projector than to a portable LED model, the Acer C250i that we have tested in Xataka seeks its place in the market by resorting to well-worn versatility. It is not a projector for those who aspire to a model that will be fixed for home theatre or the one that will use it sporadically on the move.

This Acer C250i can coexist in different scenarios of use with solvency, without, however, specialized in any of them. For example, the battery meets just for a video on the move or presentation, but not at home, something that on the other hand is not so necessary because it is a place where we will usually have the possibility of keeping it powered continuously.

But as an all-in-one projector, we liked it for its effectiveness in adapting the image to any situation and how effective its projection system is in both landscape and portrait mode, ideal for content from a smartphone.