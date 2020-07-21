Tech NewsApps
AccuWeather looks handsome with its biggest redesign since 2016

By Brian Adam
AccuWeather looks handsome with its biggest redesign since 2016

AccuWeather is one of the most popular weather applications, with more than 50 million downloads accumulated on Google Play. As a time application, it is very functional, although in its design was beginning to be noticed as the years passed– Maintained the same look since 2016 when it was renewed with Material Design.

Finally, AccuWeather has renewed its appearance with a design more in line with current times and that users of the beta of the application were able to test before. This new design adds a lower navigation bar and gives more prominence to hyperlocal forecasting.

AccuWeather is renewed

Before and after Old design (left) and new (right)
AccuWeather has started to activate its beta redesign for all users of its Android application. The new design change white for blue, although it also includes a theme with dark colours and another with pure black to save energy on mobiles with OLED screens.

The redesign puts some order in the different screens with meteorological information, with an interface that is now clearly divided into four sections: Today, Every hour, Daily and Radar.

The welcome screen, called Now Today instead of “Now”, includes the most concentrated and focused information hyperlocal prediction of the next few minutes, the equivalent of the previous Minutecast that was a little more hidden.

Accuweathar

Other sections such as the hourly forecast, of the next days or months, maintain similar functions to those of before the redesign, but with a more updated graphics style and the panels with details. Personally I find it more elegant, although this will depend on the tastes of each one.

As always, AccuWeather is still free, though advertising makes this new look pretty ugly being literally in the middle of several of the listings. If you want to remedy this and appreciate the application in all its glory, you must make an annual payment of 9.49 euros to remove the ads.

AccuWeather: weather forecast and alerts

AccuWeather: weather forecast and alerts

  • Developer: AccuWeather
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Weather

