The man accused of the murder of Garda detective Adrian Donohoe has admitted to telling lies, but denies it was a lie when he said he did not kill the Garda, 7 years ago.

Aaron Brady, 28, is pleading not guilty to the murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe and another crime in which € 7,000 in cash and checks were stolen from a Credit Union in Lurganstown, Co. Louth, on the 25th January 2013.

This is the second day for Aaron Brady to testify in the Central Criminal Court.