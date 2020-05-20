Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A Xiaomi Redmi 5G with OLED screen is seen in TENAA

By Brian Adam
A Xiaomi Redmi 5G with OLED screen is seen in TENAA

Redmi has started the year quite strongly, presenting several models such as the Redmi Note 9, Note 9S and Note 9 Pro. All these devices are framed between the lower-middle range and mid-range, without any of the three proposals being able to enjoy 5G connectivity. This is close to changing according to the latest information leaked on TENAA, as a Redmi with 5G technology is on the way.

It is, according to TENAA, a variant of the Redmi 9 with 5G connectivity. The peculiarity is that it will not arrive with the Qualcomm 765G (processor that we are seeing the most in the mid-range 5G), but rather from a MediaTek 800 series platform.


Redmi Note 9 spirit powered with 5G connectivity

Image 2020 05 15 09 37 11

TENAA has confirmed the existence of a new Redmi model with 5G connectivity. As we can see in the photographs, it is a device from the Redmi 9 line, identical to the rest of its family members. The dimensions of the terminal are also detailed: 164.15×75.75×8.99 millimeters and a weight of 206 grams. However, at the hardware level there are jumps.

The first is the 6.57-inch panel, which in this case it has OLED technology, maintaining the Full HD + resolution. This panel is completely different from the IPS of its brothers, so we find a small U-shaped notch at the top instead of the hole on the screen.

MediaTek has introduced the turbo in 2020. Its 800 series is manufactured in a 7-nanometer process and has support for 5G SA and NSA

Regarding the processor, it is expected to be from the MediaTek 800 series, an upper-middle-range platform to democratize 5G. There is talk that it can be the Dimensional 800+ or ​​Dimensional 820, although this will be answered next Monday. This processor will be accompanied by configurations of 4, 6 and 8 GB of RAM, as well as 64, 128 and 256 GB of internal memory expandable through microSD cards. At the battery level, TENAA details a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge.

The cameras of the terminal are also detailed, starring a 48-megapixel main sensor accompanied by an ultra wide-angle and a depth sensor, without any macros around here. Regarding the selfie, a single 16-megapixel camera. Additional features? USB C, Dual 4G, 5G SA / NSA, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, among others.

