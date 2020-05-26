The Irish Sheep and Beef Farmers Association is calling for the establishment of a woolen board to look at new markets for the product.

This year as a result of the crown virus crisis, the Chinese and British woolen markets have been closed with no price to wool for farmers in this country.

With the start of the sheep breeding season, over the next few weeks over 2.5m sheep will be trimmed in the country.

This work is mainly carried out by contractors such as James O'Connor from Kerry. It produces over 40,000 sheep around the country every year.

James said it costs between € 2 and € 3 euro to prune each sheep and that is the average price around the country.

But this year because of the crown virus, the sheep price has fallen completely behind the sheep after the sheep have been trimmed. The price has dropped from 50 cents a kilogram last year to 10 or 15 cents a year. Elsewhere, there are no buyers taking wool.

Jos Hogan, a farmer from Nenagh in Tipperary, said wool now doesn't even sell the fuel cost to a buyer, let alone the cost of trimming the sheep.

Kevin Dooley owns a woolen export company in Tipperary. He added that due to the virus, there is no market in England or China this year for the product and they have not exported as much as one pack of woolen since the beginning of March because the market is not there.

The Irish Sheep and Beef Farmers Association said that a wool board should be set up in the country to look at other ways of using wool instead of relying on international markets.