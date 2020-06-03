Tech NewsSpace techLatest newsTop Stories
A "weak" point in the Earth's magnetic field is weakening

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A 'weak' point in the Earth's magnetic field is weakening

L’South Atlantic anomaly it is a section of the Earth’s magnetic field that is located between Africa and South America. For decades, this region of the magnetic field has become increasingly weak. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the global magnetic field has lost 9% of its strength in the past 200 years.

Now, satellites investigating the anomaly have detected a major weakening in south-west Africa, suggesting that the anomaly could be divided into two separate points. It should be stressed that this change would not lead to no imminent dangerbut could instead help reveal what is going on in the core of the Earth, according to ESA.

The agency’s satellites are collecting electromagnetic field data to answer this question. The magnetic field – essential for all beings that live on Earth since it defends us primarily from the particles of the Sun – has areas of strength and weakness. The current weakening of the Earth’s magnetic field could simply be a temporary fluctuation.

The new eastern minimum of the South Atlantic Anomaly has appeared in the last decade and is developing vigorously in recent years“says Jürgen Matzka, a researcher at the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.”We are very fortunate to have Swarm satellites in orbit to investigate the development of the Anomaly. The challenge now is to understand the processes in the core of the Earth that drive these changes“.

