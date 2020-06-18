A video game treating ADHD in children has been approved

Boston: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally approved a video game designed specifically for attention deficient children and developed by Akele Interactive Labs, a Boston-based company.

The game is called EndeavorRx which is specially designed for children between the ages of 8 and 12 but this game cannot be given without a doctor's prescription as this game is useless without the symptoms of ADHD. It should be noted that children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD cannot concentrate in one place. This makes it difficult to concentrate on a task for a while.

It will also be the first digital treatment for ADHD that will help children improve their attention span. The FDA has tested the game on 600 children before approval, in which different characters slide on a board and move on. In this game, the child has to keep an eye on his nerves and sensory organs and motor nerves, which improves his ability to concentrate and acquire.