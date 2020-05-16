This explains what was wrong with the order signed in 1973 to arrest Gerry Adams

The UK Supreme Court gave good news to Gerry Adams today when the court decided that Adams's 1973 conviction for trying to escape prison should be overturned because the orders signed for his initial arrest were invalid .

These orders were called "interim custody orders" or "ICOs".

Adams was convicted twice, for two attempts to escape from prison.

Lord Kerr, the former chief justice of Northern Ireland, today wrote the judgment for himself and four other judges.

So what was wrong with the order signed in 1973 to arrest Adams?

According to Lord Kerr, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in 1973, William Whitelaw MP, had a statutory duty to examine personal make Adams's behavior and determination personal be made under an order for his temporary arrest. More junior ministers were allowed to sign that order instead of the Secretary of State, but the decision to arrest Adams had to be made by the Secretary of State himself. That decision was made by another minister in 1973.

This was not accepted by the Northern Ireland judges a few months ago when they rejected Adams' petition when he presented his complaint in Belfast.

They felt that the order had no defect in 1973, even though it was signed by a junior minister on behalf of the Secretary of State.

According to them, various junior secretaries were often given permission for their junior ministers to sign orders on their behalf when they were abroad, engaged in something else, or even sick. This has happened in the Home Office, for example, on a regular basis.

Although the Home Secretary was given the official power to release life-locked prisoners in some cases, the decision was actually made by the junior ministers on their own behalf and with the approval of the Home Secretary.

Another judge explained this story a few years ago, when he wrote in 1993:

The burden of considering them must be substantial. I can see nothing irrational in the Secretary of State devolving the task upon junior ministers. The Secretary of State has the same advice and assistance as the Secretary of State would have, and they are too invisible to Parliament.

However, Lord Kerr was not happy with this, and in his opinion, the Home Secretary's case in 1993 differed greatly from that of Willie Whitelaw in Belfast in 1974.

One Home Secretary was unable to read all the papers on the cases referred to him. In 1990, there were 274 such cases to be read. But the same could not be said for the orders being signed in Northern Ireland in the 1970s. Lord Kerr wrote:

… There was no evidence that the Secretary of State, then the Rt Hon William Whitelaw MP, personally considers each application for the ICO. Indeed, the Rt Hon Merlyn Rees MP (who was Secretary of State in the Labor government who came to power in March 1974) considered all ICOs personally.

In the end Lord Kerr took the view that Parliament placed a clear and personal duty on the Secretary of State to make a personal decision to lock up.

There was no escape from that duty, and because Whitelaw did not make the decision under Adams in 1973, the order was not properly signed, Adams's arrest was not valid by law, and he should not be convicted of the escape attempt from prison.

Isn't it strange that the Northern Ireland judiciary did not have this information until Lord Kerr's decision today?