Saturday, May 16, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

A victory for Gerry Adams in the Supreme Court, but why was his 1973 conviction overturned?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This explains what was wrong with the order signed in 1973 to arrest Gerry Adams

A victory for Gerry Adams in the Supreme Court, but why was his 1973 conviction overturned?

The UK Supreme Court gave good news to Gerry Adams today when the court decided that Adams's 1973 conviction for trying to escape prison should be overturned because the orders signed for his initial arrest were invalid .

These orders were called "interim custody orders" or "ICOs".

Adams was convicted twice, for two attempts to escape from prison.

Lord Kerr, the former chief justice of Northern Ireland, today wrote the judgment for himself and four other judges.

So what was wrong with the order signed in 1973 to arrest Adams?

According to Lord Kerr, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in 1973, William Whitelaw MP, had a statutory duty to examine personal make Adams's behavior and determination personal be made under an order for his temporary arrest. More junior ministers were allowed to sign that order instead of the Secretary of State, but the decision to arrest Adams had to be made by the Secretary of State himself. That decision was made by another minister in 1973.

This was not accepted by the Northern Ireland judges a few months ago when they rejected Adams' petition when he presented his complaint in Belfast.

They felt that the order had no defect in 1973, even though it was signed by a junior minister on behalf of the Secretary of State.

According to them, various junior secretaries were often given permission for their junior ministers to sign orders on their behalf when they were abroad, engaged in something else, or even sick. This has happened in the Home Office, for example, on a regular basis.

Although the Home Secretary was given the official power to release life-locked prisoners in some cases, the decision was actually made by the junior ministers on their own behalf and with the approval of the Home Secretary.

Another judge explained this story a few years ago, when he wrote in 1993:

The burden of considering them must be substantial. I can see nothing irrational in the Secretary of State devolving the task upon junior ministers. The Secretary of State has the same advice and assistance as the Secretary of State would have, and they are too invisible to Parliament.

However, Lord Kerr was not happy with this, and in his opinion, the Home Secretary's case in 1993 differed greatly from that of Willie Whitelaw in Belfast in 1974.

One Home Secretary was unable to read all the papers on the cases referred to him. In 1990, there were 274 such cases to be read. But the same could not be said for the orders being signed in Northern Ireland in the 1970s. Lord Kerr wrote:

… There was no evidence that the Secretary of State, then the Rt Hon William Whitelaw MP, personally considers each application for the ICO. Indeed, the Rt Hon Merlyn Rees MP (who was Secretary of State in the Labor government who came to power in March 1974) considered all ICOs personally.

In the end Lord Kerr took the view that Parliament placed a clear and personal duty on the Secretary of State to make a personal decision to lock up.

There was no escape from that duty, and because Whitelaw did not make the decision under Adams in 1973, the order was not properly signed, Adams's arrest was not valid by law, and he should not be convicted of the escape attempt from prison.

Isn't it strange that the Northern Ireland judiciary did not have this information until Lord Kerr's decision today?

More Articles Like This

'It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure' – Áine Ní Ghlinn appointed as Laureate na nÓg

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
This is the first appointment in the national role of Irish language author Laureate na nÓg ...
Read more

Garda investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk yesterday

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí are investigating an investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday afternoon. They are thought to be related because they happened in the...
Read more

'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
With evidence emerging that children are not passing on the crown virus, the Taoiseach says that reopening schools and childcare centers would be the...
Read more

'Don't go back to training' – FAI warning for clubs

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Football Federation of Ireland (FAI) has warned soccer associations not to return to training and not open their pitches during the first phase...
Read more

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it ...
Read more

Israel refrains from expanding Jewish settlements in West Bank, Jordan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Oman: Jordan's King Abdullah II has said Israel's refusal to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank would provoke a backlash. According to the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

A victory for Gerry Adams in the Supreme Court, but why was his 1973 conviction overturned?

This explains what was wrong with the order signed in 1973 to arrest Gerry Adams ...
Read more
Latest news

'It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure' – Áine Ní Ghlinn appointed as Laureate na nÓg

Brian Adam - 0
This is the first appointment in the national role of Irish language author Laureate na nÓg ...
Read more
Latest news

Garda investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk yesterday

Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí are investigating an investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday afternoon. They are thought to be related because they happened in the...
Read more
Latest news

'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

Brian Adam - 0
With evidence emerging that children are not passing on the crown virus, the Taoiseach says that reopening schools and childcare centers would be the...
Read more
Latest news

'Don't go back to training' – FAI warning for clubs

Brian Adam - 0
The Football Federation of Ireland (FAI) has warned soccer associations not to return to training and not open their pitches during the first phase...
Read more
Latest news

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it ...
Read more
Techology

How to force password change in Windows 10 every few days

Brian Adam - 0
Security is something very important nowadays, that's why in Windows 10 we find a lot of settings that allow us to configure system security....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY