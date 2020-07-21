Latest newsTop Stories
A vase filled with pets is auctioned off for 90 9 million

By Brian Adam
The vase, located in a house in Europe, has sold for 90 9 million, or 1.5 billion. Photo: CNN

London: A long-forgotten sugar vase that used to sell for only 56 56 has now been reunited with a house and has recently been auctioned for 90 9 million, worth more than Rs 1.5 billion in Pakistani rupees. Is formed.

This is a masterpiece vase found in a house in Europe where dogs and cats were roaming free and they had this vase but coincidentally it was safe from any kind of damage. The vase has been in the house for the past 50 years. The elderly woman living here was not aware of its importance.

The vase dates back to the reign of King Qianlong, who ruled China for half a century. The vase is unique in every way, with blue and white floral designs on the whole body.

The well-known auction house, Sotheby’s, called it an “extraordinarily delicate vase” and a wonderful masterpiece that survived among countless pets. Sotheby’s has described it as a treasure that historians themselves have sought.

It was probably built between 1742 and 1743. According to historians, this delicate work was supervised by the royal glass maker Tang Ying. Every work of this glassmaker has the status of a masterpiece. However, it was not immediately clear from which country the auction was held. All that is said is that the woman who had it was in the ’80s and she used this vase as a sign of her father.

