A unique wedding ceremony in Saudi Arabia on the video conference application "Zoom"

Mecca: Due to the lockdown in Saudi Arabia, a young man from Makkah, Khidr bin Mustafa, arranged a wedding ceremony on the video conference application Zoom, in which all the rituals were performed online and the guests also participated online.

While other businesses are moving online due to the lockdown, wedding ceremonies are also being held online, a similar wedding ceremony was held in Saudi Arabia in which guests also attended online.

According to Arab News, Hidaya, a Mecca-based charity that arranges marriages for deserving young people, this time used the latest technology to decorate the wedding ceremony of a young man for the first time in Saudi Arabia at a video conference application conferencing zoom.

The wedding ceremony was also attended online by the bride and groom's relatives, friends and members of the working committee of the association and all the wedding ceremonies were performed online, the family sang and danced traditional songs and online Also congratulate each other.