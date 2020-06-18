Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsLatest newsTop Stories
A unique award for Pakistani researchers, Facebook has won the Research Award

By Brian Adam
Junaid Qadir and Amana Rafique were honored for their research on the ethics of artificial intelligence. Photo, file

Facebook has announced the winners of a research initiative on ethics in artificial intelligence, which features Junaid Qadir, a professor at the University of Information Technology (ITU) in Punjab, Pakistan, and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi’s co-investigator Amana Raqib is also involved.

Nine different countries are among the winners of the initiative, which aims to provide support for formal basic research and concepts in the field of AI intelligence.

In support of AI Ethics in the Asia Pacific, Facebook applied for offers in December 2019 with the University of Hong Kong’s Center for Civil Society and Governance and Hong Kong’s Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD). Shared by launching RFP). These presentations were available to active and registered educational institutions, think tanks and research institutes throughout the Asia Pacific.

Raina Yong, Facebook’s head of privacy and data policy engagement at APAC, says the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence are making a big difference in society, but at the same time raises a variety of ethical questions. There are those that must be examined in depth. That is why we at APAC are keenly interested in providing support to autonomous educational institutions for research in various fields of ethics related to artificial intelligence. This technology can greatly benefit society and humanity.

Through this proposed code, the project team will seek to introduce ethical codes and new information related to artificial intelligence, which will enable general knowledge on artificial intelligence and Islamic ethical principles and guidelines.

Junaid Qadir has been active as a Professor in the Information Technology University of Lahore since April 2020 while he has also been serving as the Chairperson of the Electrical Engineering Department since January 2019. He completed his PhD from the University of New South Wales, Australia in 2008 and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in 2000.

Amana Raqib is the Investigator PI in this project. He completed his doctorate in religious philosophy and ethics with distinction from the University of Queensland, Australia. He had earlier graduated in philosophy from Karachi University. She is the author of a book called Islamic Ethics of Technology: An Objective Approach.

