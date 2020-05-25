A transformation towards the workspaces of the future

Flexibility became the most valuable currency as companies around the world reconsider their needs in relation to their workspaces.

hub-and-spoke; a system of connections that allows increasing the number of spaces in which workers can attend to work in teams, even if it means that they are in different offices, since workspaces are accessed in a place closer to where their workers live. employees and in this way minimizes the travel time that it takes to get to the office, this will make it possible for people to return to their work schedules more easily.

Even important representatives of the business sector such as Eric Schmidt, now former CEO of Google, have expressed that social distancing will raise the need for more office space for companies beyond a decrease in it.

All of the above is proof that spaces such as those proposed by WeWork are and will remain at the forefront of the needs of the current market in terms of space and the needs of companies that are part of their community.

This is expressed by the global WeWork CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, "Leaders and companies continue to turn to the model of the leading company in collaborative spaces, looking for solutions to adapt to the new normal during the COVID-19 era."

In relation to the above, this week the CEO and his financial team announced with great positivity the balance of the company around the world, given the situation we are all experiencing.

The results include:

● For the first time, the $ 1 billion in quarterly revenue As total revenue increased 45% year-over-year from $ 728 million to $ 1.1 billion.

● A free cash outflow of $ 482 million was achieved in the first quarter of 2020, an improvement of 60% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

● The financial position remains solid with $ 3.9 billion in cash and unfunded cash commitments as of March 2020.

● Total memberships increased 49% year-over-year to 693,000, with Enterprise representing 45% of their total versus 43% in the last quarter.

● There was a growth of 828 locations in 149 cities and 38 countries around the world.

“The results of the first quarter are not only of great pride for the company for the process that has been achieved, but also of great motivation to carry out the work of the following months. As the year progresses, the focus remains on improving efficiency and expenses to optimize the real estate portfolio and redefine the future of the workplace. ” Sandeep added.

It seems that WeWork will become a fundamental protagonist of the return to work not only in , but globally, as it has the opportunity to become the main ally of large companies.