A Tokyo aquarium asked people to 'call' their eels

The keepers of the Tokyo aquarium posted videos on social media showing “garden eels” that they hid in their lairs every time someone approached. For this reason they asked the public for help. How? By asking them to call the eels directly from the aquarium.

The Tokyo Sumida Aquarium has 10,000 marine animals of 400 species. By welcoming visitors every day, eels were accustomed to humans. Already this species of eel is very cautious around people, hiding in the sand when someone approaches. Since the close of March 1, however, due to the coronavirus, the keepers have noticed that eels hid much more often than normal when they approached. This is not good.

Caretakers, in fact, must be able to inspect eels to monitor their health and reproductive status, which is difficult to do when hiding. The aquarium thus found a unique solution: invite people to keep the eels company in FaceTime, so that they can get used to the human presence again. Five screens were installed along the tank where the eels are kept.

These small eels have been popular in Japan for years. In 2014, a couple even got married at the Sumida Aquarium in front of the eel tank, with a themed cake.