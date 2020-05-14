A successful method of giving life-saving medicines to plants has been devised

Boston: If you think that plants do not need immediate medical attention, you are mistaken because some plants, like humans, need immediate attention and medical help. A highly efficient system of microscopic needles has been developed for this purpose.

Efforts are made to protect plants in the event of an immediate attack of diseases and insects. Under this, they are sometimes sprayed with pesticides but they do not reach the roots of the plant. Even with these long needles, the medicine is carried to the depths of the plant, but that too is not an effective method.

Uniting Chiao, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has developed a microscope needle graft to solve this problem. It has been successful in giving medicine or food to the plant and even in changing its DNA. The needles are named after the phytonutrient, which is attached to a piece of material derived from silk. As soon as it hits the plant, it injects its medicine or food into its system.

Stress greening is currently rampant in the United States, causing billions of dollars in damage. On the other hand, olive and banana crops also have such problems. That is why such diseases can be cured by micron injection.

In this endeavour, it was more difficult to make a material that could hold it than a needle, the solution of which came in the form of silk cloth and it was specially designed. It was tested on tomato and tobacco plants and found excellent results. The medicine that went in began to reach from the leaves to the roots. The drug was confirmed by a special brightening chemical that was added to the drug.

But now it is a big challenge to make this system commercial because even though it is effective in the laboratory, it is very important to test it in the external environment.