Thursday, May 14, 2020
A successful method of giving life-saving medicines to plants has been devised

By Brian Adam
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Corona Virus

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Social Networks

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Latest news

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

U.S.A. experts have developed a new method of adding medicine, food and genes directly to plants and trees, which can be called a microscopic system. Photo: MIT

Boston: If you think that plants do not need immediate medical attention, you are mistaken because some plants, like humans, need immediate attention and medical help. A highly efficient system of microscopic needles has been developed for this purpose.

Efforts are made to protect plants in the event of an immediate attack of diseases and insects. Under this, they are sometimes sprayed with pesticides but they do not reach the roots of the plant. Even with these long needles, the medicine is carried to the depths of the plant, but that too is not an effective method.

Uniting Chiao, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has developed a microscope needle graft to solve this problem. It has been successful in giving medicine or food to the plant and even in changing its DNA. The needles are named after the phytonutrient, which is attached to a piece of material derived from silk. As soon as it hits the plant, it injects its medicine or food into its system.

Stress greening is currently rampant in the United States, causing billions of dollars in damage. On the other hand, olive and banana crops also have such problems. That is why such diseases can be cured by micron injection.

In this endeavour, it was more difficult to make a material that could hold it than a needle, the solution of which came in the form of silk cloth and it was specially designed. It was tested on tomato and tobacco plants and found excellent results. The medicine that went in began to reach from the leaves to the roots. The drug was confirmed by a special brightening chemical that was added to the drug.

But now it is a big challenge to make this system commercial because even though it is effective in the laboratory, it is very important to test it in the external environment.

Lockdown of a family of 31 children in Costa Rica has become a challenge

Top Stories
San Jose: In Lockdown, parents have problems with their children, but in the Central American country of Costa Rica, there are 31 children in...
The unnatural beauty of Amna in Chechnya astonished the whole world

Top Stories
Russia: Amna, an 11-year-old girl whose natural beauty has shocked the world, is very popular in Russia these days. Amna Apandeva has one eye...
The group admin will provide new educational and teaching information on Facebook

Top Stories
San Francisco: Recently, in the wake of the Corona virus and Code 19, Facebook community administrators have organized several workshops to help them make...
The most efficient solar cell that can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius

Techology
Iowa: Although solar cells made of silicon are cheap, they convert only a small amount of sunlight into electricity, which is called efficiency. The...
A nano-cloth full of antioxidants that heals wounds and keeps food fresh

Top Stories
Texas: We know that antioxidants stop the oxidation process. Now we have made them into a kind of nanoparticle to soothe wound healing bandages...
Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Top Stories
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Latest news

The Taliban’s strong response to the Afghan president’s threat of aggression

bill to: The Taliban has signaled a full response to President Ashraf Ghani's directive to the Afghan army to...
Latest news

UN warns that Covid is at risk of a global mental health crisis 19

Brian Adam - 0
The United Nations has warned that the crown virus pandemic is at risk of a global mental health crisis. The United Nations is urging countries...
Top Stories

Lockdown of a family of 31 children in Costa Rica has become a challenge

Brian Adam - 0
San Jose: In Lockdown, parents have problems with their children, but in the Central American country of Costa Rica, there are 31 children in...
Community

Government has been criticized for canceling a childcare workers’ health care scheme

Brian Adam - 0
Secretary General of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association Phil Ní Sheaghdha says she was not surprised that a proposed childcare scheme for frontline...
Top Stories

Networks

Xiaomi continues to launch copies of the AirPods, now for 20 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It is increasingly complicating the list of models offered by AirPods type wireless headphones. It is difficult to follow the account as it...
Top Stories

The unnatural beauty of Amna in Chechnya astonished the whole world

Brian Adam - 0
Russia: Amna, an 11-year-old girl whose natural beauty has shocked the world, is very popular in Russia these days. Amna Apandeva has one eye...
