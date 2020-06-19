A study reveals the various stages of growth of the ferocious Tyrannosaurus

New research tells us about the growth of the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex, from childhood, through adolescence, to adulthood and reveals many curiosities about the life of these ferocious animals of the past.

In the various cinematographic representations, in the images, in the video games but also in the museums that exhibit their fossil remains, I Tyrannosaurus rex they appear enormous, gigantic and powerful. However, they too were puppies and teenagers. And that’s how a new study published on Peerj, go to analyze the growth stages of these dangerous carnivores. The study tells us that the Tyrannosaurs passed through well 21 stages of growth however, two of these were important milestones and were reached around the age of 13 and 18. The study lasted 3 years and was analyzed 44 skeletons although 13 of these have been discarded.

The skeletons that were studied had an age range of 2 years and the 28 years and, for each skeleton, they went to analyze 1850 different characteristics. Some of these characteristics could be the length of the skull, the age, the latter assessed a bit as is done with tree circles, and some particular protuberances on the bones. In addition to putting the spotlight on the various stages of growth of this animal, the study tells us that it does not there were differences between males and females that is, one cannot determine the sex of these animals only by size. The first major phase of tyrannosaurus growth occurs at age 13. At this age, the tyrannosaurus appears different, so much so that a new species called Nanotyrannus has been thought of.

In truth, at this age, the tyrannosaurus has a slightly different skull than when it reaches adulthood because it is elongated and low, with teeth very close together. When the animal reaches the age of 15, here it is the skull changes, becomes mature and more like that of an adult and the teeth become thicker. Another important phase is that between 15 and 18 years of age where the animal becomes bigger and bigger until it reaches its maximum size and tonnage. However, other studies will probably be necessary because the sample analyzed it is not very numerous.