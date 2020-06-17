ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
A study reveals how insects protect their wings during rain

By Brian Adam
A study reveals how insects protect their wings during rain

Raindrops, during thunderstorms, can be extremely harmful to insect wings and scientists wanted to understand how these small animals manage to defend themselves from this, for us, the unexpected enemy.

During rainy days, if we have the misfortune of not having an umbrella with us, we are forced to endure the cold droplets of rain that, falling from the sky, hit us continuously. But if for us the droplets of rain are little more than a cold nuisance, for the small insects that are bombarded by these same droplets it could be very dangerous. For them, in fact, a droplet of water falling from the sky can be a danger not to be underestimated, especially for the wings which, being delicate structures and vital for their organism, could be damaged.

It is like if we were to make a comparison, to be hit by a bowling ball. Fortunately, however, all this does not happen and the scientists of the Cornell University they went to analyze the wings of some insects like butterflies, moths and dragonflies to understand its secrets. The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and explains how these little creatures protect themselves from rain droplets and their violence. First, they recorded, with special video cameras capable of capturing from 5000 to 20000 frames per second, the exact moment in which a droplet of rain reaches the wing.

By observing the recordings, the experts discovered that the wings of the insects studied have particular structures on the surface that reduce the time of contact between the water droplet and the wings. We are talking about very small bumps or pointed areas that shatter the water droplet, break it into smaller droplets that disperse in harmless waves on the wing, thus preventing it from being damaged. With these observations, scientists managed to create a synthetic material which mimics the functioning of insect wings. The ultimate goal, however, is to create innovative materials that are increasingly capable of resisting water.

