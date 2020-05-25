A student who attends an all-Irish school will receive 18 fewer points in the Leaving Certificate – report

Irish-medium education is scrutinizing a report claiming that Irish-medium school students are more likely to not complete their degree course at college

Irish-medium education is examining a new report from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) which claims that a student who attends an all-Irish school will gain 18 fewer Leaving points and a lower chance of completing his or her course. in college.

Irish-medium education is seeking to further scrutinize and find out more about the findings of the research before making a judgment on it.

Bláthnaid Ní Ghréacháin, Chief Executive of Irish Medium Education said that the report was an "interesting piece of research" but that the new information needed to be further analyzed to fully understand it.

"From the small amount of summary we have received, it is a very interesting piece of research and we intend to refine the research as a whole to understand the whole context," said Ní Ghréacháin.

“We will undertake the analysis of the research to determine the reasons for the results obtained. These perceptions may stimulate further research. ”

Although the report claims that students in Irish-medium schools generally perform as well as students in other post-primary schools, they were noticeably different when examining groups of students undertaking the same courses in a third-level college. level in a given year.

The report states that students who attended an all-Irish school in the college do less well than other students on the course who obtained the same Leaving Certificate points.

The report's authors argue that they are more than three percentage points less likely to complete their degree course at college, with a four-percentage point lower chance of getting a high-quality degree, and a three-percentage point less wonderful.

"It might be because students who take the Leaving Certificate through Irish get bonus points and because they don't perform as well in college as other students who got the same points," the report states

Determinants of Degree Quality in Ireland, by Professor Paul Devereux of the Geary School of Economics and Geary Institute at University College Dublin for the Higher Education Authority.

However, Irish-medium education says that it is not clear in the report how many Irish-medium schools were included.

“It's very vague about what 'Irish-medium schoolIn the research, ”says COGG Chairman, Dónal Ó hAiniféin.

“Are there all-Irish schools in the Gaeltacht? Are there all-Irish schools outside the Gaeltacht? Are DEIS all-Irish schools included? ”

When the research is broken down, it is stated that students from DEIS schools perform better on average, but Ó hAiniféin says that it is unclear whether DEIS all-Irish schools are included.

“The research says'Irish-medium schools for about the same as average'. That's the first thing the report says about Irish-medium schools, ”said Ó hAiniféin.

That was what the Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a recognized expert in the field of education in Ireland, was also impressed by his reading of the report.

"The main thing that I would find out is that, on average, the students who were educated through the medium of Irish, as well as all the other students, do before the breakdown that they did," says Dr. Ó Duibhir, Deputy Dean of the Dublin City University Institute of Education.

“On average, the rate of college completion and the percentage who get a good or excellent degree, as they call themselves, 2.1 or first honors, are in line with the average. Overall, that's good. "

Dr. O'Dwyer is also convinced of the opinion expressed by the report's authors that the bonus points are a students who take the Leaving Certificate through Irish find it difficult to deal with any difficulties these students have at college.

He says that he is conducting research with his colleague Laoise Ní Thuairisg on students educated through the medium of Irish.

“While many of them take the examinations through Irish, not all take the exams through Irish. You can't take that for granted. ”

"The other thing that strikes me is that these people are receiving Irish-medium education and that that habit is broken when they go on to university."

"One of the recommendations from our research was that people should have more options to continue their education through Irish at third level."

The researchers looked at the grades obtained by those students in the Leaving Certificate examination in English, Irish and Mathematics to see how accurate they were in predicting the progress of students at third level.

They felt that the grade in Irish was not as good as the grade in English in predicting the success of the student at third level, especially to assess the chances of that student gaining a honors degree at the end of degree course.

The grade in Mathematics is a very accurate measure of predicting the academic success of third level students.

According to this research, a student who obtained more than 90% in the higher level Leaving Certificate Mathematics examination has a 20 percentage point more chance of getting a 2.1 or higher in his degree examination and a 35 percentage point more chance of a first class honors degree a student who got between 60 and 69% on the same paper.

This report claims that students who perform poorly in Mathematics do not do well in college.

English results also predict that the student will complete his third level course and obtain a degree of 2.1 or over. However, they say that the English results are not as reliable the chances of a student achieving a first honors degree.

“… there is little difference in the likelihood of students completing their course, but the result in Mathematics is more important than English or Irish the chance of a student gaining a first class honors degree at the end of his third level course ”, it is said.