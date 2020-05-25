Latest news
Updated:

A student who attends an all-Irish school will receive 18 fewer points in the Leaving Certificate – report

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X

What are the best TVs to best support Next-Gen? From LG to Samsung, passing through Sony and Panasonic, all...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Irish-medium education is scrutinizing a report claiming that Irish-medium school students are more likely to not complete their degree course at college

A student who attends an all-Irish school will receive 18 fewer points in the Leaving Certificate - report

Irish-medium education is examining a new report from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) which claims that a student who attends an all-Irish school will gain 18 fewer Leaving points and a lower chance of completing his or her course. in college.

Irish-medium education is seeking to further scrutinize and find out more about the findings of the research before making a judgment on it.

Bláthnaid Ní Ghréacháin, Chief Executive of Irish Medium Education said that the report was an "interesting piece of research" but that the new information needed to be further analyzed to fully understand it.

"From the small amount of summary we have received, it is a very interesting piece of research and we intend to refine the research as a whole to understand the whole context," said Ní Ghréacháin.

“We will undertake the analysis of the research to determine the reasons for the results obtained. These perceptions may stimulate further research. ”

Although the report claims that students in Irish-medium schools generally perform as well as students in other post-primary schools, they were noticeably different when examining groups of students undertaking the same courses in a third-level college. level in a given year.

The report states that students who attended an all-Irish school in the college do less well than other students on the course who obtained the same Leaving Certificate points.

The report's authors argue that they are more than three percentage points less likely to complete their degree course at college, with a four-percentage point lower chance of getting a high-quality degree, and a three-percentage point less wonderful.

"It might be because students who take the Leaving Certificate through Irish get bonus points and because they don't perform as well in college as other students who got the same points," the report states

Determinants of Degree Quality in Ireland, by Professor Paul Devereux of the Geary School of Economics and Geary Institute at University College Dublin for the Higher Education Authority.

However, Irish-medium education says that it is not clear in the report how many Irish-medium schools were included.

“It's very vague about what 'Irish-medium schoolIn the research, ”says COGG Chairman, Dónal Ó hAiniféin.

“Are there all-Irish schools in the Gaeltacht? Are there all-Irish schools outside the Gaeltacht? Are DEIS all-Irish schools included? ”

When the research is broken down, it is stated that students from DEIS schools perform better on average, but Ó hAiniféin says that it is unclear whether DEIS all-Irish schools are included.

“The research says'Irish-medium schools for about the same as average'. That's the first thing the report says about Irish-medium schools, ”said Ó hAiniféin.

That was what the Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a recognized expert in the field of education in Ireland, was also impressed by his reading of the report.

"The main thing that I would find out is that, on average, the students who were educated through the medium of Irish, as well as all the other students, do before the breakdown that they did," says Dr. Ó Duibhir, Deputy Dean of the Dublin City University Institute of Education.

“On average, the rate of college completion and the percentage who get a good or excellent degree, as they call themselves, 2.1 or first honors, are in line with the average. Overall, that's good. "

Dr. O'Dwyer is also convinced of the opinion expressed by the report's authors that the bonus points are a students who take the Leaving Certificate through Irish find it difficult to deal with any difficulties these students have at college.

He says that he is conducting research with his colleague Laoise Ní Thuairisg on students educated through the medium of Irish.

“While many of them take the examinations through Irish, not all take the exams through Irish. You can't take that for granted. ”

"The other thing that strikes me is that these people are receiving Irish-medium education and that that habit is broken when they go on to university."

"One of the recommendations from our research was that people should have more options to continue their education through Irish at third level."

The researchers looked at the grades obtained by those students in the Leaving Certificate examination in English, Irish and Mathematics to see how accurate they were in predicting the progress of students at third level.

They felt that the grade in Irish was not as good as the grade in English in predicting the success of the student at third level, especially to assess the chances of that student gaining a honors degree at the end of degree course.

The grade in Mathematics is a very accurate measure of predicting the academic success of third level students.

According to this research, a student who obtained more than 90% in the higher level Leaving Certificate Mathematics examination has a 20 percentage point more chance of getting a 2.1 or higher in his degree examination and a 35 percentage point more chance of a first class honors degree a student who got between 60 and 69% on the same paper.

This report claims that students who perform poorly in Mathematics do not do well in college.

English results also predict that the student will complete his third level course and obtain a degree of 2.1 or over. However, they say that the English results are not as reliable the chances of a student achieving a first honors degree.

“… there is little difference in the likelihood of students completing their course, but the result in Mathematics is more important than English or Irish the chance of a student gaining a first class honors degree at the end of his third level course ”, it is said.

More Articles Like This

Cecil Maguire 1930-2020: An artist who drew many pictures of Connemara, our island and its people

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Cecil Maguire belonged to a strong 'tradition' of painters from the north of the country, such as Charles Lamb, Paul Henry and Daniel beganNeill,...
Read more

Millions of cicadas are emerging in parts of the USA after 17 years of sleep

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
After 17 years underground, a group of cicadas is ready to emerge in several states on the east coast of the United States. Of...
Read more

COVID-19 blocks reduced global daily CO2 emissions by 17% in April

Community Brian Adam - 0
A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change reveals that global carbon emissions per day in April 2020 have been 17% lower compared...
Read more

A new type of cosmic object has been found: a comet-tailed asteroid

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Occasionally astronomers come across objects that shake their knowledge because of features never seen before. A newly discovered asteroid - called 2019 LD2 -...
Read more

Sky and Sky Q: the offers for May 2020

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Our appointment with the best offers offered by Sky to new subscribers who intend to subscribe to the service is back. Like every month our...
Read more

Changing human DNA to colonize Mars: is it science fiction?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Between biological difficulties and possible eugenic projects, colonization of Mars may not be so easy.   The first manned missions to Mars, scheduled for around 2030,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

A student who attends an all-Irish school will receive 18 fewer points in the Leaving Certificate – report

Irish-medium education is scrutinizing a report claiming that Irish-medium school students are more likely to not complete their degree...
Read more
Top Stories

The American family handed over 10 1 million found on the road to the police

Brian Adam - 0
Virginia: An American family, tired of the Corona virus and lockdown, was going for a long drive when they found a bag containing لاکھ...
Read more
Latest news

Cecil Maguire 1930-2020: An artist who drew many pictures of Connemara, our island and its people

Brian Adam - 0
Cecil Maguire belonged to a strong 'tradition' of painters from the north of the country, such as Charles Lamb, Paul Henry and Daniel beganNeill,...
Read more
Computing

Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD Review: lots of space but at a high price

Brian Adam - 0
The Barracuda Fast SSD SSD is a well-built and capacious external memory, however penalized by the price-performance ratio. Seagate is a historical name in the...
Read more
Latest news

Millions of cicadas are emerging in parts of the USA after 17 years of sleep

Brian Adam - 0
After 17 years underground, a group of cicadas is ready to emerge in several states on the east coast of the United States. Of...
Read more
Community

COVID-19 blocks reduced global daily CO2 emissions by 17% in April

Brian Adam - 0
A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change reveals that global carbon emissions per day in April 2020 have been 17% lower compared...
Read more
Health

Discovering the killer hornets, the new killers of the western bees

Brian Adam - 0
We are hearing more and more often about an alleged killer hornet arriving from Japan, that's what we know. With such a name everyone could...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY