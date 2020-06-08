Latest newsTop Stories
A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

By Brian Adam
A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

Recently, a storm revealed to the world – after more than 100 years of sleep – an unidentified ship under the high saline waters of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. The name or purpose of the ship has yet to be determined, but the wreckage has been described as an “old steel boat” dating back to the late 20th century.

The storms of Great Salt Lake can be threatening but also fascinating“writes the Great Salt Lake State Park Marina in a Facebook post, adding that surfing on the lake it occurred around 1880. “Some of these boats lived through tragic endings only to be buried in the sand by storms, but storms can also discover them. ”

According to David Shearer, director of Great Salt Lake Park, the ship was likely made up of steel and a wooden bridge, suggesting it may have come from the railway fleet. Before the arrival of the railway, the isolation of the region has unleashed the creativity of the builders of boats, which created unique boats that failed to adequately face the challenges of the lake.

The waters of the Great Salt Lake have a chemical composition very similar to that of ocean waters. Furthermore, due to the high salinity, only a few living species are able to inhabit it. “Once the railway arrived, more types of wood could be obtained for shipbuilding, as well as various corrosion-resistant metals and prefabricated fittings“, notes the Facebook page.”The railways were also able to transport huge boilers and steam-powered engines with relative ease and economy. Furthermore, entire boats, both complete and disassembled, could ride the rails downstream.

Experts are currently studying the ship’s remains to find out more.

