Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

A star half of the Sun produced 20 times more powerful super flare

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A star half of the Sun produced 20 times more powerful super flare

A red dwarf star called AD Leonis (or Gliese 388), which has about 39-42% of the Sun’s mass, has erupted a blast about 20 times more powerful than any jet that has ever come out of our star. The flare was spotted 16 light-years away within the Leo constellation.

Most of the plasma explosions expelled by the red dwarf star fell within the standards of the star. However, a blast was powerful enough to surprise researchers. “Solar flares are sudden explosions that emanate from the surfaces of stars, including our Sun,” says Kyoto University astronomer Kosuke Nakata.

As for such eruptions, our Solar System is relatively silent. The most magnetically active stars they can “erupt” millions of times more energy than the Sun. The instruments on Earth – such as the one used for this discovery, the Seimei telescope – allow us to study these extreme events of the celestial systems away from us in complete tranquillity.

Our super brillation analyzes produced some very interesting data“, continues Namekata.”This is the first time that a phenomenon has been reported and it is thanks to the high precision of the Seimei telescope” In short, a great discovery, but the experts hope to make more – safely in our beautiful and peaceful galactic neighbourhood.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus is official: this will be the most expensive Chinese mobile

Mobile Brian Adam -
Once Xiaomi has decided to let its second mobile brand, Redmi, fly alone. seems focused on reaching a type of customer who doesn't...
Read more

TikTok: also investigates Australia, but China is not there: "US puppets"

Social Networks Brian Adam -
TikTok is again in the centre of the storm for a new investigation that should soon start Australia to shed light on the alleged...
Read more

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous OpenAI GPT model had 1.5...
Read more

Superliminal analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Puzzles and perception of reality in an imaginative video game that does not fully exploit all its possibilities; PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch...
Read more

Google Maps will tell you which is the closest bike station to your destination

Apps Brian Adam -
In these times of sustainable mobility and all kinds of electrified vehicles, apps have had to advance along with the times offering relevant information...
Read more

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart Band 5 in China and,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY