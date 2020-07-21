A star half of the Sun produced 20 times more powerful super flare

A red dwarf star called AD Leonis (or Gliese 388), which has about 39-42% of the Sun’s mass, has erupted a blast about 20 times more powerful than any jet that has ever come out of our star. The flare was spotted 16 light-years away within the Leo constellation.

Most of the plasma explosions expelled by the red dwarf star fell within the standards of the star. However, a blast was powerful enough to surprise researchers. “Solar flares are sudden explosions that emanate from the surfaces of stars, including our Sun,” says Kyoto University astronomer Kosuke Nakata.

As for such eruptions, our Solar System is relatively silent. The most magnetically active stars they can “erupt” millions of times more energy than the Sun. The instruments on Earth – such as the one used for this discovery, the Seimei telescope – allow us to study these extreme events of the celestial systems away from us in complete tranquillity.

“Our super brillation analyzes produced some very interesting data“, continues Namekata.”This is the first time that a phenomenon has been reported and it is thanks to the high precision of the Seimei telescope” In short, a great discovery, but the experts hope to make more – safely in our beautiful and peaceful galactic neighbourhood.