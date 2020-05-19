Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

A sports website is more popular with Department of Finance staff than the Financial Times

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The most popular sites for civil servants include Airbnb, Facebook, Aer Lingus and Ryanair

A sports website is more popular with Department of Finance staff than the Financial Times

There is a sports website that provides tips on racehorses, Sportinglife.com, the second most visited site this year by Department of Finance staff and more popular than any other site Irish Times.

Department of Finance staff made more visits to sportinglife.com than to the website Financial Times, which was third on a list of the top ten most-visited websites this year.

The list was made available by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe following an inquiry by TD Catherine Murphy, who sought the same information from all government ministers.

Sportinglife.com was third in the Department of Finance list from July to the end of last year and the Irish Times and the discussion board boards.ie ahead of it.

The sports website was one of the most visited sites in one other Department, the Department of Community and Rural Affairs.

The Google Translate translation system was among the most searched sites in the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment according to the list provided by Minister Richard Bruton.

In another case, Department of Children and Youth Affairs staff became very popular with shopping centers last December. On the list of top ten websites visited by the departmental staff between December 2 and December 21, 2019 and also by Amazon.co.uk and Argos.ie.

The Department also provided a list of most searched sites in the first three months of this year and neither of the shopping sites appeared on the list for that period.

Other most popular sites for civil servants include Airbnb, Facebook, Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

Search engines such as Google and news sites are also very popular. The Irish Times, RTÉ and The Journal are the most popular news sources but Department of Foreign Affairs workers seem to love the Daily Mail and dailymail.co.uk was the fourth most popular site among that department's workers this year, ahead of RTÉ.ie, which ranked fifth.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht was one of three departments that said they could not provide a list of the most popular sites for staff. Minister Josepha Madigan said they would be successful in providing the information in the future.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Minister for Employment and Social Protection said that their departments do not keep lists of the most popular sites for staff.

Minister of State at the Department of Defense Paul Kehoe said the Covid-19 pandemic did not have time for his staff to find out. Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said the information was being gathered and would be made available shortly.

Speaking to Descriptive.ie, co-leader of Social Democrats Catherine Murphy said she was not too worried about the answers she received to her questions.

"We ask questions like these every year as we try to make sure that departments and Ministers do nothing wrong. For the most part, it is shown that there is no cause for concern, thank God.

"Occasionally, more investigations will be needed but I don't think that is needed in this case," said the Social Democrats' co-leader.

More Articles Like This

The new app to combat the coronary virus when launched will be in English only

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The app being developed as part of the campaign against Covid-19 when launched will be in English only, but the Department of Health says...
Read more

France and Germany propose a half trillion euro fund to lift Europe out of recession

Economy Brian Adam - 0
This revival plan would add to the first common European response to the new coronavirus crisis. - A "constructive" proposal - The head of the...
Read more

Five phases would be necessary to reactivate the air transport sector in Central America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Sica and the Corpor Prensa Libre Commercial passenger aviation, and some cargo flights have been suspended since March in the region (except Nicaragua) due...
Read more

Bukele says that "it is not time to open" the economy in El Salvador

Economy Brian Adam - 0
According to the Salvadoran president, the country has not reached "the peak of the first curve" of infections and reactivating the economy involves risk....
Read more

Guatemala: Casa Médica makes a donation to benefit 'front line' doctors and nurses in the health emergency

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
6,000 kits of personal protection products, valued at 1 million quetzales, were delivered to the Vice President of the Republic. By Summa Magazine Casa Médica,...
Read more

Garda men investigate death of Dublin man

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí are investigating the deaths of men over 40 years in the Blue Bells area of ​​Dublin. The man's body was found this morning...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

A sports website is more popular with Department of Finance staff than the Financial Times

The most popular sites for civil servants include Airbnb, Facebook, Aer Lingus and Ryanair ...
Read more
Top Stories

Vietnamese giant double breads popular on social media

Brian Adam - 0
Vietnam: Breads and chapatis of half to one meter will be found in the ovens of Pakistan and Afghanistan, but double loaves of up...
Read more
Game Reviews

A Fold Apart, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A narrative puzzle adventure that explores the lights and shadows of a distance relationship between folds of paper. One of the keys to market notoriety...
Read more
Game Reviews

Trials of Mana: review of the classic Square Enix remake

Brian Adam - 0
On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Trials of Mana returns to the scene with a sparkling remake for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and...
Read more
Top Stories

Significant breakthrough in technology to rehabilitate submerged islands

Brian Adam - 0
Maldives: * Climate change and rising sea levels are also shrinking small but inhabited islands. This problem has long been a headache for experts,...
Read more
Latest news

The new app to combat the coronary virus when launched will be in English only

Brian Adam - 0
The app being developed as part of the campaign against Covid-19 when launched will be in English only, but the Department of Health says...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Procession To Calvary: the funniest joke of the renaissance

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze The Procession To Calvary, a great graphic adventure whose audiovisual section is entirely taken from Renaissance works of art. In February 2017, a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY