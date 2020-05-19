A sports website is more popular with Department of Finance staff than the Financial Times

The most popular sites for civil servants include Airbnb, Facebook, Aer Lingus and Ryanair

There is a sports website that provides tips on racehorses, Sportinglife.com, the second most visited site this year by Department of Finance staff and more popular than any other site Irish Times.

Department of Finance staff made more visits to sportinglife.com than to the website Financial Times, which was third on a list of the top ten most-visited websites this year.

The list was made available by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe following an inquiry by TD Catherine Murphy, who sought the same information from all government ministers.

Sportinglife.com was third in the Department of Finance list from July to the end of last year and the Irish Times and the discussion board boards.ie ahead of it.

The sports website was one of the most visited sites in one other Department, the Department of Community and Rural Affairs.

The Google Translate translation system was among the most searched sites in the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment according to the list provided by Minister Richard Bruton.

In another case, Department of Children and Youth Affairs staff became very popular with shopping centers last December. On the list of top ten websites visited by the departmental staff between December 2 and December 21, 2019 and also by Amazon.co.uk and Argos.ie.

The Department also provided a list of most searched sites in the first three months of this year and neither of the shopping sites appeared on the list for that period.

Other most popular sites for civil servants include Airbnb, Facebook, Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

Search engines such as Google and news sites are also very popular. The Irish Times, RTÉ and The Journal are the most popular news sources but Department of Foreign Affairs workers seem to love the Daily Mail and dailymail.co.uk was the fourth most popular site among that department's workers this year, ahead of RTÉ.ie, which ranked fifth.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht was one of three departments that said they could not provide a list of the most popular sites for staff. Minister Josepha Madigan said they would be successful in providing the information in the future.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Minister for Employment and Social Protection said that their departments do not keep lists of the most popular sites for staff.

Minister of State at the Department of Defense Paul Kehoe said the Covid-19 pandemic did not have time for his staff to find out. Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said the information was being gathered and would be made available shortly.

Speaking to Descriptive.ie, co-leader of Social Democrats Catherine Murphy said she was not too worried about the answers she received to her questions.

"We ask questions like these every year as we try to make sure that departments and Ministers do nothing wrong. For the most part, it is shown that there is no cause for concern, thank God.

"Occasionally, more investigations will be needed but I don't think that is needed in this case," said the Social Democrats' co-leader.