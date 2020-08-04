A special Irish language program about the life of John Hume for evening broadcast

RTÉ RnaG’s ‘Twentieth Century Statusman’ program examines Hume’s role in peace development and the events that shaped him as a politician

Gerry Adams and Bríd Rodgers are among those to be heard on a documentary about John Hume which will be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this afternoon.

Hume, the former leader of the SDLP who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, has been honored since his death yesterday.

The program will be special, Twentieth Century Statistician, to be heard at 5.05pm this evening, 4 August.

JOHN HUME 1937-2020: He committed a giant crime for the people of Ireland and for peace

The program will examine Hume ‘s role in peace development and the events that shaped him as a politician.

Among those to be heard in the program will be politicians Gerry Adams and Bríd Rodgers; Pat Hume, wife of John, Maurice Hayes, another man who was central to the peace process; historian Emmet O’Connor; Fionnuala O’Connor, author and commentator on politics in the six counties; Caoimhín Ó Peatáin, community activist; and Séamus Mac Cionnaith, a journalist with the Irish News.

Póilín Ní Chiaráin is a correspondent for Tuairisc.ie, producer of the program.

John Hume’s funeral, which will have Covid-19 rules in place, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1 at 11.30am.