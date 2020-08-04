Latest news
Updated:

A special Irish language program about the life of John Hume for evening broadcast

By Brian Adam
47
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Trump announces ban on tick-tock

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the popular Chinese application 'Tik Tak'. According to the...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Air conditioning, airplanes and COVID-19: what we know about SARS-CoV-2 and ventilation

In the heat of the heat wave, the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to hide Instagram conversations?

Privacy above all! We tell you how to hide Instagram conversations by disabling the notifications of the application. One of...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

A nine-year-old Pakistani student has set a new record for setting a chemistry distance table

Lahore: The promising nine-year-old Pakistani student broke the world record for arranging elements in the periodic table of...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Video of a person sitting idle for two hours goes viral

Jakarta: People are trying to be popular on YouTube. Earlier, we reported on a man preparing for an...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Alphabet’s extravagances fall to the ground

Alphabet's long-term bets face a short-term problem. The trillion-dollar parent company of search engine Google is having...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

RTÉ RnaG’s ‘Twentieth Century Statusman’ program examines Hume’s role in peace development and the events that shaped him as a politician

A special Irish language program about the life of John Hume for evening broadcast

Gerry Adams and Bríd Rodgers are among those to be heard on a documentary about John Hume which will be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this afternoon.

Hume, the former leader of the SDLP who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, has been honored since his death yesterday.

The program will be special, Twentieth Century Statistician, to be heard at 5.05pm this evening, 4 August.

JOHN HUME 1937-2020: He committed a giant crime for the people of Ireland and for peace

The program will examine Hume ‘s role in peace development and the events that shaped him as a politician.

Among those to be heard in the program will be politicians Gerry Adams and Bríd Rodgers; Pat Hume, wife of John, Maurice Hayes, another man who was central to the peace process; historian Emmet O’Connor; Fionnuala O’Connor, author and commentator on politics in the six counties; Caoimhín Ó Peatáin, community activist; and Séamus Mac Cionnaith, a journalist with the Irish News.

Póilín Ní Chiaráin is a correspondent for Tuairisc.ie, producer of the program.

John Hume’s funeral, which will have Covid-19 rules in place, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1 at 11.30am.

More Articles Like This

Apple flies in a thinning air

Latest news Brian Adam -
Apple released its results on Thursday, and the quarter was reasonably well, but the stock is trading like the best do. Revenue...
Read more

IAG Capital Increase Buys Limited Flight Time

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Willie Walsh's crisis refueling may only delay the inevitable. The outgoing IAG CEO said on Friday he would raise € 2.8 billion...
Read more

New podcast launched by an author from Gaeltacht na nDéise

Latest news Brian Adam -
The first series of 'Conversation with Youth' consists of six programs available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and other sources. ...
Read more

JOHN HUME 1937-2020: He committed a giant crime for the people of Ireland and for peace

Latest news Brian Adam -
John Hume, a giant of Irish history, is right ...
Read more

The TikTok agreement depends on the “how”, not the “how much”

Latest news Brian Adam -
The possible acquisition of TikTok depends more on the “how” than on the “how much”. Some of the investors in ByteDance, the...
Read more

Alphabet’s extravagances fall to the ground

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Alphabet's long-term bets face a short-term problem. The trillion-dollar parent company of search engine Google is having a worse time than its...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android583Apple250Apps697Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence55Car Tech116Celebrities41Communication101Community313Computing136Corona Virus738Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy99Editor's Pick185Electronics86Entertainment616Facebook112Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews68Game Reviews192Gaming320Google234Health108How to?423Humans of Tallaght270Instagram31iphone113Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3218Microsoft60Mobile632Movies60Phone Reviews225Reviews564Robotics58Rovers53Science161Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets867Social Networks361Space tech203Sports1015Sq.News3Tech Giants86Tech News3870Tesla60TikTOk32Top Stories806Twitter44WhatsApp188Windows149Youtube42

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY